Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market Analysis 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2029 - Increasing Demand for Foam Tape in Flexographic Printing

The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.38% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

APAC dominated the global adhesive foam tape market with a share of 35.96% in 2018. APAC, including the major countries, such as China is the most prominent region for the adhesive foam tape market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the growing construction sector in the country.



The global adhesive foam tape market has gained widespread importance owing to the rising automotive and construction industry. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and end products are some of the prominent factors which are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



The increasing demand for automotive and surging construction activities across the globe is propelling the usage of adhesive foam tapes, which are highly adhesive and resistant toward solvents, ultraviolet rays, and moisture.



Scope of the Market



The report on global adhesive foam tape market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as by type, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the adhesive foam tape market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The global adhesive foam tape market is further segmented type, applications, and region. The automotive application dominated the global adhesive foam tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different types of foam tape that include polyethylene, polyurethane, acrylic, and others. In the application segment, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, paper and printing, construction and others.



The adhesive foam tape market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, South America and the Middle East and Africa. The report contains data for each of these regions (by country).



Key Companies in the Industry



The key market players in the global adhesive foam tape market include 3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd, CCT Tapes, Intertape Polymer Group, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, LINTEC Corporation, Saint Gobain, HALCO, Jintuo Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd, Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd., 3F GmbH Klebe - & Kaschiertechnik.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global adhesive foam tape market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global adhesive foam tape market?

What was the revenue generated by adhesive foam tape by type in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period between 2019 and 2029?

Which application type is expected to dominate the global adhesive foam tape market in the coming years?

Who are the key players in the global adhesive foam tape market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the adhesive foam tape manufacturers foresee?

What is the consumption pattern of the adhesive foam tape across end-users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the adhesive foam tape market?

Which different types of foam tapes are currently being used, and what are their applications?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global adhesive foam tape market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Adaption of Solar Panels

1.1.2 Growing Usage of Adhesive Foam Tape in Weather Stripping Applications in Construction Sector

1.1.3 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Rising Prices of Raw Materials (Foams, Liners, and Adhesives)

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Untapped Opportunities of Acrylic Foam Tape in Automotive Industry

1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Foam Tape in Flexographic Printing



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Adhesive Foam Tape Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low-Medium)

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low)

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

3.2.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Low-Moderate)

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)



4 Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2029)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Polyethylene

4.3 Polyurethane

4.4 Acrylic

4.5 Others



5 Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market (by Application), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.4 Construction

5.5 Paper and Printing

5.6 Others



6 Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.6 South America



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 3M

7.3 3F GmbH Klebe - and Kaschiertechnik

7.4 Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

7.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.6 CCT Tapes

7.7 HALCO

7.8 Intertape Polymer Group

7.9 Jintuo Adhesive Tape Co. Ltd.

7.10 LINTEC Corporation

7.11 Lohmann GmbH and Co. KG

7.12 Nitto Denko Corporation

7.13 Saint Gobain S.A.

7.14 Scapa Group plc

7.15 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.16 tesa SE



