President of Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia Meets Ambassador of Qatar

HE President of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of the Republic of Tunisia Rached Ghannouchi has met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tunisia Saad bin Nasser Al Humaidi.

The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries, as well as issues of mutual concern.



