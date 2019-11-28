Interactive Display Market to Generate Revenue Worth $16.4 Billion by 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global interactive display market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Among products, flat-panel category is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to an increase in demand for interactive flat panel displays in the education sector of countries like China, Turkey, U.A.E., and the U.S.



Request to get the sample pages of the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/interactive-display-market/report-sample

One of the major trends observed in the interactive display market is the increasing use of flexible LED technology owing to the advantages offered by this technology over interactive LCDs. The interactive flexible LED technology offers high-resolution and provides better picture quality. It also captures picture motions in various areas and configurations from an extensive variety of gadgets like link boxes, cameras, or personal computer (PC).

Flexible LED displays are available at lower thickness levels as opposed to the LCDs which provides better aesthetic appeal to the viewer, and hence provides better marketing advantages to end users. Owing to this, companies have started producing flexible LED displays for commercial use to cater the demand for various end user categories like retail, hospitality & healthcare, and transportation. For instance, in 2017, PixelFLEX LLC launched 1.9mm TrueFLEX LED flexible video panel which can be quickly and securely attached via magnets to virtually any surface, allowing for a unique no-fan, no-noise design to attract customer attention.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Interactive Display Market Research Report: By Product (Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Video Wall, Interactive Flat Panel, Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED), End User (BFSI, Education, Hospitality & Healthcare, Corporate & Government, Transportation, Industrial), Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, South Africa) - Industry Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2024" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/interactive-display-market

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the considerable growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in education and transportation sectors in various countries including China, India, and Australia. For instance, according to the Ministry of Transport of China, the country invested $72.7 billion (488.9 billion yuan) in transportation infrastructure projects in the first quarter of 2019, up by 4.8% from last year. Nowadays, interactive displays are ubiquitous in transportation applications such as control panels, passenger information display systems, and ticket machines. Therefore, with continuous increased investments in the transportation sector, China is expected to register a considerable growth rate to the interactive display market in the future.

The global interactive display market is consolidated in nature, due to the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Major players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and others. Market players are focusing on collaboration to increase their footprint in the market. For instance, in November 2019, Elo Touch Solutions Inc. collaborated with Viewbix Inc. to extend video marketing engagement to physical stores. The combination of Viewbix’s interactive video technology and video analytics suite with the flexibility of Elo’s interactive touch screen technology would launch a comprehensive solution for companies in order to leverage video content across the spectrum of distribution platforms and to enrich video marketing campaigns.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=interactive-display-market

Some of the other key players operating in the interactive display market include LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Crystal Display Systems Ltd, ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Gesturetek Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

More Reports by P&S Intelligence

Digital Pen Market

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing digital pen market over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in the region include the increasing internet penetration and growing number of consumer electronics users in countries such as China and India.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-pen-market

Smartwatch Market

Geographically, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-end wearable devices, rising technological advancements by regional players, such as Titan, and growing use of utility watches are the major factors driving the smartwatch market in the region. Moreover, the increasing use of pocket-friendly smartwatches in China and the rising interest of consumers toward smartwatches in India are some of the other factors driving the APAC market.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smartwatch-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.