Clientron POS Terminal won the Taiwan Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year

Clientron POS 15” 4:3 multi-function PCAP touch POS system with built-in printer innovative screwless mortise and tenon joint back cover design of the stand

Clientron, a smart retail IoT solution leading provider, won the Taiwan Excellence Award 2020 with their "multi-functional integrated POS system".

This award-winning multi-functional integrated POS system has once again validated our R&D technology and the value of innovative design for the Smart Retail IoT application. ” — Kelly Wu, president & CEO of Clientron

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 28th Taiwan Excellence Award ceremony was held yesterday afternoon (Nov. 27). Clientron, a smart retail IoT solution leading provider, won the jury's affirmation again with their "multi-functional integrated POS system" featuring innovative mechanism structure design, security, environmental protection and energy saving concepts. For the fifth consecutive year, Clientron has been selected through the jury’s rigorous review in the rating items of "Creative Innovation", "Product Design", "Manufacturing Quality", "International Marketing" and "Made in Taiwan ". This fifth consecutive award not only demonstrates Clientron's outstanding technology innovation but also proves their product design capabilities in optimizing user experience.Clientron has been focused on product applications of smart retail trend and strives to help customers improve their operational efficiency with smart digital technology for many years. The award-winning PST650 series is a 15” 4:3 multi-function PCAP touch POS system with built-in printer , which is designed with high-performance & low-power platform and compliant with the latest ErP standard. The exquisite and beautiful dual color streamline chassis design can easily blend into the interior design aesthetics of various stores. Designed with a unique innovation and flexible foot stand, PST650 is compatible with various brands’ high-speed thermal receipt printers which are hidden in the foot stand. The innovative screwless mortise and tenon joint back cover design of the stand not only makes installation simple and maintenance easy, but also the flexible design allows for a variety of peripheral devices expansion on both sides of the screen. The whole system greatly improves cashier operation convenience and work efficiency by space-saving design and reducing external cable connection.Kelly Wu, president & CEO of Clientron, said "The Taiwan Excellence Award has long been touted as the Oscars of Taiwan industry. It has been highly valued by Taiwan domestic and international companies. Winning the award for the fifth consecutive year is a great encouragement for all Clientron employees and also validates their long-term hard work. We are deeply grateful to all national jury members for affirming our innovative value and we also aspire to keep improving ourselves. This award-winning multi-functional integrated POS system has once again validated our R&D technology and the value of innovative design for the Smart Retail IoT application. We will keep on working hard to expand our global sales and marketing so the global buyers can see the true power of Taiwan's technology."With the intensification of the IoT technology, Clientron will continue our efforts in the field of smart retail IoT applications to help customers solve the problems of "electronic payment", "safety of sales data transactions", " competitive market pressures ", and "corporate management needs." Clientron will provide smart retail solutions with variety and quality for the retail and hospitality industries to meet customers’ various service demands. Please visit the company website at http://www.clientron.com for more product information.Clientron Corp. http://www.clientorn.com Press Release Contact: Miss Hazel YangEmail: hazel_yang@clientron.comTel: +886-2-26987068 #870

Clientron POS PST650 Video



