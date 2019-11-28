Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Established Author & Motivational Speaker, Explains Process of Authentic Leadership in Workplace

Jeffrey D. Hatchell

“The idea of being an authentic leader is more about being the best version of yourself. - Jeffrey D. Hatchell

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In corporate there is a popular phrase today that is called authentic leadership. Leaders who demonstrate transparency and seem to have their own style that works are referred to as authentic leaders. Many aspire to have the characteristics of authentic leaders. Research states that Millennials prefer to work in environments that will allow them to show up authentically. However, there are some misunderstandings about being authentic at work.

Jeffrey D. Hatchell, an established author and motivational speaker, believes that people are missing a few key ingredients to achieve successful and authentic leadership in the workplace. Rather, we mix up definitions of what it means to be authentic. Hatchell expands this belief by saying that, “Some perceive it to mean if you’re an introvert then you are being inauthentic as a leader to host your team at an event where you would have to demonstrate being outgoing.”

To combat this false idea, Hatchell states that “The idea of being an authentic leader is more about being the best version of yourself. We all are challenged to do things at work that may not fit our natural personality like presenting before a large audience,” continues Hatchell. “However, an authentic leader would take on the challenge and may acknowledge their discomfort but do it anyway and in a manner that fits their way of presenting. It’s about being growth minded versus having a fixed mindset,”

Hatchell is a certified executive coach, a corporate facilitator and a motivational speaker. He focuses on leadership development through executive coaching, team building workshops and motivational speaking. His company “Over the Top Coaching” won the prestigious award of Supplier of the Year by the Northern California Supplier Development Council. He has more than 20 years of experience working at Fortune 500 organizations in sales management and leadership roles, including working as Director of Sales Performance with American Express. Recently, his book “The Inspired Career” (http://www.theinspiredcareerbook.com/) has been making waves in online communities wanting to improve communication in the workplace.

There are a few steps, according to Hatchell, to achieve authenticity in the workplace and the first is to align to your values. Hatchell explains that, “ensuring that the work you do and culture you work in are in alignment with your values will make a difference in your fulfillment, engagement and success.” An effective way to do this is by asking yourself, “how does this fit with my personal values?”

The next step is to position yourself by differentiating yourself. Hatchell says that, “We lose our value when we imitate people whereas ourselves protects our value.” You must value yourself and not compare in order to make yourself more effective.

Thereafter, the next step to obtain authenticity in the workplace is to adapt and not adopt. The definition of adapt is to bring one thing in correspondence or in harmony with another. Adopt is defined as accepting something created by another or foreign to one’s nature. Hatchell describes that you must allow yourself to change in the workplace. “Get in harmony to ensure your unique style flows with the culture.”

The final step is to allow the real you to stand up. Hatchell discovered that the more comfortable he was with being himself regardless of the environment, the more fulfilled he is and the more he enjoys what he does because he’s being himself. Enjoyment and fulfillment are ideas that help find authenticity. The more there is of both in the workplace by employee and employer, the more authenticity you will find. So, please do allow the real you to stand up and be recognized for who you really are,” concludes Hatchell.

**As a motivational speaker, Hatchell inspires others to maximize their full potential. He is a sought-after speaker who has done key-notes and motivational talks to some of the following organizations: the National Black MBA Association, National Association of Hispanic MBAs, Institute for Supply Chain Management, Google, AT&T, Chevron and The Clorox Company. He has provided leadership workshops to Bayer, Applied Materials, PG&E, Kaiser, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Wells Fargo, Safeway, Comcast, Amgen, Panasonic, Genentech and many others.

Hatchell received his Masters of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing degree from Howard University. In addition, he completed UCLA Anderson School of Management, Management Development Program for Entrepreneurs where his business improvement plan was highlighted on UCLA’s website as a best in class.



