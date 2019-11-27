Vista Bank Announces INTEREST-ING Black Friday Special

3% APY 14-Month CD When You Open an Interest-Bearing Checking Account

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (November 27, 2019) LUBBOCK, TX – “A bank with a Black Friday special? That’s INTEREST-ING.” So begins the television ad running across West Texas over the last two weeks as Vista Bank announced a ‘Doorbuster Special’ CD at any of their West Texas locations from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm this Black Friday only.

“Community banks are still nimble enough to stay relevant,” noted Vista Bank CEO John D. Steinmetz. “In order for us to compete with big Wall Street banks, we have to be guerrilla with our marketing dollars and continue to think outside the box. Traditionally recognized as the biggest weekend in retail, I didn’t see any reason why a bank couldn’t join the fun, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for making it happen.”

“The INTEREST-ING Black Friday Special offers a 3% APY 14-month CD when opening an interest-bearing checking account. We haven’t seen anything like it in the national banking industry. This is truly a way for us to celebrate the season while encouraging good financial decisions,” added Vista Bank COO Auden Herrera.

To gain traction behind the concept, the Bank turned the word ‘INTEREST-ING’ into a verb, suggesting it’s how you make your money work for you. See the ad.

West Texans are encouraged to call or visit their Vista Bank Branch to learn more. Terms and conditions may apply.

Established in 1912, Vista Bank operates 15 locations throughout West Texas, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth. One of Texas’ fastest-growing banks with 641% asset growth (Q3 2007 to Q3 2019), Vista broke into the Top 100 Texas Banks by asset size last year. The Bank offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its personal and business clients, always putting people first. Learn more at www.vistabank.com.

Attachments

Matt Willis Vista Bank Mobile: (806) 317-5774 | Office: (806) 370-2165 mwillis@vistabank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.