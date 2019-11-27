RavenQuest Announces Changes to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”), today announced that Usama Chaudhry and Jatinder Dhaliwal have been appointed directors of the Company. Mr. Chaudhry has also been appointed as interim CFO for the Company. Full bios for each gentleman can be found below. RavenQuest further announces the resignations from the board of Anton Drescher, Hendrik van Alphen and David Cross, CFO.



“As our Company continues to evolve, we see it as utmost importance to ensure our board is comprised of those that can most help our Company grow the business and achieve our potential," said George Robinson, RavenQuest CEO. "I am confident that RavenQuest’s long term growth priorities will be well-served by these changes, providing new leadership as we work toward profitability in 2020. David Cross will provide advisory accounting services to ensure a smooth transitional period while we complete our year-end financials.” Robinson continued.

“RavenQuest wishes to thank Messrs. Drescher, van Alphen and Cross for their contribution to RavenQuest. As we grew our technology from a concept into a scaled-up reality, they provided key guidance through our nascent development years.” stated Robinson.

Usama Chaudhry



Mr. Chaudhry is an experienced businessman who will join the board as an independent director. Mr. Chaudhry sits on a number of public company boards and specializes in executive management services, including corporate development, investor relations, financial reporting, company filings, budgeting and overseeing corporate governance, while achieving company objectives and maintaining internal cost controls.

Jatinder Dhaliwal

Jatinder "Jay" Dhaliwal is a registered pharmacist and intern CEO of Global Health Clinics. He extensive knowledge agricultural, medical and pharmaceutical operations. Jay holds a bachelor of pharmacy from the University of British Columbia and a bachelor of science in biology from the University of Victoria. Jay is a certified medical cannabis practitioner. “I have seen first hand the benefits medical cannabis provides patients. I believe every patient that qualifies should be given the opportunity to use this life changing treatment and we need to work to change the stigma around it.”

For more information, access RavenQuest’s investor presentation, fact sheet and videos here .

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company also focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

“George Robinson”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications

1-877-282-1586

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.



