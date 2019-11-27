IDEIA Big Data among the 50 most admired companies of 2019

IDEIA Big Data was nominated by The Silicon Review magazine to join the select list of the 50 most admired companies of 2019, being the only Brazilian company

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDEIA Big Data was nominated by The Silicon Review magazine to join the select list of the 50 most admired companies of 2019, being the only Brazilian company to be named by the renowned publication in the business and technology area.IDEIA designs and develops technological solutions to public opinion analysis. The company offers data management, polling, collaboration, and processing for public affair issues. IDEIA serves customers worldwide.The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil.Check out the interview given by the CEO of IDEIA Big Data , Maurício Moura, about the work done and the challenges faced!Dr. Mauricio Moura, IDEIA BIG DATA Founder/CEO , spoke exclusively to The Silicon Review. Below is an excerpt.Why was the company set up? And how did you expand your company and its offerings over the years?We saw the opportunity to combine technology and public opinion analysis, especially in Latin America – that was the key motivation to start. At the time, clients needed deep and real-time analysis; therefore, webegan to fulfill such gap and were successful, especially in Brazil. Over the years, we were able to incorporate new waysHow successful was your first project roll on? Share the experience.The first one was tough and we are happy that worked out. The core idea was to apply a data modelling technique in Brazil that had worked very well in the US market. I was lucky that I found a client that bought the idea even without a previous case. Sometimes you need a “crazy” client to start a disruptive concept. My advice is to look after clients that are open to disruptive ideas.What challenges did you face in your initial years?We have faced many challenges: First of all, it is all about human capital; hire, train, and motivate people are real issues, especially working in different countries. Sounds obvious but spend time recruiting, coaching, and training people is tough but really the only road to success. As a core value, we have always pushed to have a company with diversity (different people from completely different backgrounds) as central pillar. Secondly, innovation requires accepting mistakes and learning from those. The key to innovate is to have perseverance. And third, learn to say “no” to projects, ideas, and clients that are not part of our core values; that’s not easy at all but must be exercised.What kind of responses have you received from your consumers over the years? How have they motivated you to shape your offerings/grow the company?First of all, we strongly believe that clients are our most important guide to improve our performance. We can easily say that they have shaped our services and innovation culture. Furthermore, we have learned to listen more carefully over the years, and we are still learning. From such humble exercise the most important lesson learned is not only to set and manage expectations but also to open our vision into the future.A company’s behavior is as important as its economic performance or the quality of its products. How do you interpret this saying?We strongly agree! We need to lead by example. In our sector (the public opinion arena), we have to face two growing concern issues (and sometimes we got hit by unfair competition or uninformed sources) are fake news and data privacy. We work hard to educate stakeholders about fake news (we believe the best way to prevent fake news spread is to educate) and we follow closely the best practices (and want to keep improving) to preserve individual data privacy. Both are long journeys but we are confident to be on the right side of history.Trust is a difficult attribute to measure and a delicate dynamic to maintain. How do you maintain this with your employees?We try, under all constraints, to keep them motivated, engaged and learning. Most of the times that works very well but sometimes not and we need, as a company, to keep learning and adjusting. The key is to manage expectations under pressure. Not an easy task at all.If you have to list five factors that have been/are the biggest asset to your organization, what would they be and why?We are recognized mainly by innovation, professional diversity, international expertise, track record of anticipating trends, and seriousness. All of them are a reflection of the human capital we have had since the foundation. The biggest asset is to keep doing good and different work throughout the years.What do you feel are the reasons behind your company’s reputation?As previously mentioned, our reputation has been built over many years of hard and good work with our clients. We have clients that have been with us since the beginning. That’s the main source of reputation.Where do you see your company a couple of years from now?As a CEO and founder, I hope the company does not need me anymore in the near future. For the company, I hope the future brings us more innovation, learning, and opportunities to keep re-inventing ourselves.Leadership | IDEIA BIG DATADr. Mauricio Moura: Dr. Mauricio Moura, Founder, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of IDEIA Big Data.Mr. Moura holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of São Paulo, a Master’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Chicago, a Master’s degree in Political Management from George Washington University, and a Ph.D. in Public Sector Economics from the Fundação Getúlio Vargas.Cila Schulman: Cila Schulman is Vice President of IDEIA Big Data. She is a Journalist with a specialization in Political Management from George Washington University. Ms. Schulman is an invited teacher of political formation courses; worked with public policies and election campaigns since the 1980s.



