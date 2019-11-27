Offensive Crayons Launches Companion Coloring Book Happy Little Dictators

Offensive Crayons Launches Companion Coloring Booking Happy Little Dictators

Just in Time For The Holidays! Limited Holiday Run!

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The infamous and colorful Offensive Crayons has just launched a companion coloring book, Happy Little Dictators now available for purchase on www.offensivecrayons.com , just in time for the holidays.“At the risk of "accidentally" ingesting uranium, we're making fun of history’s worst dictators with the only way we know how...through satire,” says creator Alice Vaughn . “The response has been overwhelming, or at least from people in countries where they can actually express their thoughts.”Happy Little Dictators Includes:-Features 30 pages of history’s worst dictators in compromising positions.-Book is filled with Easter eggs for history buffs.-Limited holiday run, only 5,000 units.-A holiday miracle bargain at only $10-Depicts Hitler painting like Bob Ross, Mussolini slurping spaghetti, Saddam Hussain playing hangman with George W Bush, Assad gassing his citizen...with farts, and much more!You may follow Offensive Crayons at www.OffensiveCrayons.com and on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffensiveCrayons/ on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OffensiveCray and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/offensivecrayons/ You may follow Alice Vaughn on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RationalBlonde on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rationalblonde/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alicej About Offensive Crayons:Aren't you tired of coloring with "blue" or "brown" or "burnt sienna?" Us, too.So, we decided to create Offensive Crayons to liven things up. Gone are the safe colors like "goldenrod" or "red." Now we have "Travel Ban Brown" and "Privilege" (exclusively for our Caucasian backers).All press inquiries contact:info@offensivecrayons.comAbout Alice Vaughn:Vaughn is the (in)famous creator of Offensive Crayons, an adults-only box of crayons for the wildly artistic with a healthy sense of humor – with names like Boner Bill Blue, Miscarriage Maroon, and Privilege (White), the inappropriately- named crayons have been banned from Amazon for “insulting children and Caucasians”.When she’s not gleefully exploiting the general public’s constant stream of PC outrage, Vaughn often finds herself accidentally going viral – for better or worse – like she did here, here, and here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.