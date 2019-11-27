Generex Biotechnology Announces Postponement of Pending 1:1 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB: GNBT) today announced that due to the issues announced yesterday in a shareholder alert, and because of the resulting sharp decline of over 150% in our share price, the Company has decided to postpone the 1:1 dividend. Generex President and CEO, Joe Moscato will address this delay in the dividend payment on the shareholder call to be held on Friday November 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM. In an effort to protect shareholders, Generex is reviewing the situation with legal and regulatory counsel to determine the best path forward.



Mr. Moscato stated, “ It is unfortunate and with deep sadness that I have to postpone this dividend due to the actions of certain parties that have resulted in a significant decline in our share value. On Friday’s call, I will provide details of the actions and circumstances that have caused this postponement and discuss options for new dates to issue the dividend. Because one investment group that signed the dividend waiver engaged in questionable business practices on the sale of GNBT shares in this pre-dividend period, shareholders, and other stakeholders who signed waivers, including investors, management, acquisitions, and subsidiaries have been disadvantaged. We have focused our efforts over the last three years to to build value in Generex, and we are committed to sharing our successes with our shareholders in the form of dividends. However, paying a dividend now will not build value, and it may restrict our ability to complete our plan to bring Generex back to Nasdaq. I will discuss this with our shareholders on Friday’s call, and will provide additional information as it becomes available. And as always, I look forward to answering all of your questions.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com



