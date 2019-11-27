Monro Inc. collects food and funds to provide 58,000 meals to families in its hometown, teaming up with Foodlink

National company headquartered in Rochester also providing auto winterization services to families in need

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro Inc. teamed up with Foodlink to give back to its hometown this holiday season, with employees and customers collectively raising food and funds to provide more than 58,000 meals to local families — doubling the company’s original goal of 25,000 meals.



Monro Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO) was founded in Rochester in 1957 and today spans 32 states and close to 1,300 stores nationwide.

Food donation boxes were stationed for two weeks at 31 locations of Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers and Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers. Customers who made food or monetary donations were given a coupon book with more than $300 in auto-service savings.

“We are proud to give back to the city in which we were founded and from where we manage our national operations,” said Brett Ponton, President and CEO of Monro Inc. “Our team is happy to share the fruits of our success with our neighbors, aligning with Foodlink to feed Rochester area families at holiday time. Foodlink is a tremendously important organization that is essential to the wellness and nutrition of our community every single day.”

Monro Inc. employees also volunteered with Foodlink, delivering collected food and sorting food at the distribution center. In addition, Monro Inc. is providing free auto services to families in need, working through a Foodlink partner agency, to help ensure their family car is ready for the winter months

“Our food banking operations and programs rely heavily on donations, and we thank the employees of Monro Inc. for their generous support,” said Julia Tedesco, Foodlink President and CEO. “We are proud to work with Monro to put food on the table for thousands of families in our region.”

About Monro Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Monro is a chain of close to 1,300 company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations, and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The company operates in 32 states, serving the Mid- Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and West Coast. The predecessor to the company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and in 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Monro Inc. went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO. www.monro.com

About Foodlink

Foodlink is the Feeding America food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. For more than 40 years, we have leveraged the power of food to end hunger and build healthier communities. Through good stewardship, innovation and collaboration, Foodlink mobilizes a diverse network of community partners to eradicate both the symptoms and root causes of hunger. Foodlink’s community health programs provide new access points to nutritious and affordable food in underserved communities. We empower individuals and families to make healthy choices through nutrition education initiatives. Our food banking operations distribute millions of pounds of food to a network of nonprofit members. The Foodlink Community Kitchen nourishes thousands of children daily with healthy meals, slices locally grown apples, and prepares people for culinary careers through a one- of-a-kind career empowerment program. Learn more about how we are transforming lives and creating healthy futures for every community we serve at www.foodlinkny.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @foodlinkny.

