Events.com Partners with Turkey Trots Nationwide to Provide Registration Technology & Event Management this Thanksgiving

Events.com Partners with Turkey Trots Nationwide Events.com partners with Turkey Trots Nationwide

Turkey Trots are such an incredible tradition because while giving back to local charities, they tend to attract all types of people, including those who aren’t everyday runners.” — Mitch Thrower, Co-Founder and CEO, Events.com

LA JOLLA, CA, U.S., November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, announced today multiple partnerships with local Turkey Trot races in cities across the United States.Event details and registration services for each race can be found on the Events.com platform. Open spots are available now for a limited time.The longest-standing category of footrace in North America, the Turkey Trot has grown to become a Thanksgiving tradition for hundreds of thousands of Americans, with many benefiting local nonprofits and food banks.“Turkey Trots are such an incredible tradition because while giving back to local charities, they tend to attract all types of people, including those who aren’t everyday runners,” said Mitch Thrower, Co-Founder and CEO, Events.com. “Through Events.com’s technology, Turkey Trot event organizers can manage, market and monetize their local events. We’re proud to support these community events.”Upcoming events to occur on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 include the following:The Jersey City Turkey Day 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run is presented by City Challenge Race, LLC to benefit The Jersey City Food Bank & St. Lucy’s Homeless Center. The race commences at 8 a.m. at Exchange Place in Jersey City, NJ. Both individuals and teams can register.EChO's 10th Annual Turkey Trot is presented by EChO Food Bank to benefit the organization’s community efforts. On-site registration opens at 8 a.m. on race day, with a commencement ceremony to follow at 8:45 a.m. at 27640 Highway 74 in Evergreen, CO. Participants can register in advance or make a charitable donation through Events.com.The 46th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot is organized by HAL Sports to benefit Mile High United Way community charity. The race commences at 10:15 a.m. at 1700 E Louisiana Ave in Denver, CO. Both individuals and teams can register.The 2019 Riverside Turkey Trot is presented by Sparkswood Events in support of the Rebirth Homes program. The race commences at 7 a.m. at Fairmount Park in Riverside, CA. Registration can be purchased for various distances.Races completed prior to Thanksgiving Day include:The Hoboken Turkey Trot 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run - presented by City Challenge Race, LLC on November 23, 2019 in Hoboken, NJ to benefit the Hoboken Shelter for the homeless.Turkey Ten Miler, 10K, and 5K - presented by Port City Pacers on November 23, 2019 in Creola, AL to benefit the Creola Police and Rescue, River Delta Marina and Drug Education Council.The Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk 2019 benefited local organizations including the Potsdam Holiday Fund and took place on November 23, 2019 in Potsdam, NY.Warwick Valley Turkey Trot 5K and 1Mile Fun Run - presented by City Challenge Race, LLC on November 24, 2019 at Pennings Farm Cidery in Warwick, NYRegistration and details for each upcoming event can be found at Events.com at https://bit.ly/34nBlLX About Events.comEvents.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.