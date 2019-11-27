Robert Hudock, Hudock Employment Law Group, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Employment Defense Attorney- 2019”

Rob Hudock, Attorney

“We're honored to include Robert Hudock of Hudock Employment Law Group into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Hudock, acclaimed attorney, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Employment Defense Attorney- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Robert Hudock into our BoLAA family."

An acclaimed and highly respected attorney, Rob Hudock, has a proven track record of protecting California employers, and operates a comprehensive practice that covers the six key areas of employment law that include: wage and hour, harassment/discrimination/retaliation, wrongful termination, employment consulting, employment agreements, and employee leave.

“California employment laws are confusing and complex. Hudock Law has proven litigation and consulting expertise in multiple areas of employment law,” Hudock explains. “As an employer, you need an experienced, intelligent, and determined advocate to litigate employment matters on your behalf—someone to assuage your fears so you can focus your time and energy on your business.”

With over seventeen years of experience as an attorney, and over twelve years dedicated specifically to representing employers in employment law matters, Hudock is a passionate advocate on his clients’ behalf. Clients trust his thoughtful, creative approach that has turned “lost causes” into winners. Hudock has a track record of achieving favorable results others believed were not possible.

“I have defended employers against virtually every type of individual and class action employment claim, from inception through resolution, in state and federal courts, administrative forums (e.g., EEOC, California DLSE and DFEH), and arbitration,” Hudock continues. “My experience includes successful jury, bench, and administrative trials, as well as appeals in the California Courts of Appeal and Supreme Court.”

Hudock Employment Law Group

515 S Flower St #1220

Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA

213-418-9444

hudockemploymentlaw.com



