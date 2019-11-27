Large Tuscan Vacation Rentals Now Available for Groups Traveling to Italy in 2020

Tuscan Travel Group is now offering many Tuscan villas to accommodate families and groups traveling to Italy in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gathering with family and friends during the holidays often sparks group plans for the new year that lay just around the corner. Tuscan vacation rentals are perfect for couples, small family groups, destination weddings, and even large family reunions in Italy. When considering price, location, accommodations, and more, booking a Tuscan vacation rental is often a deal superior to staying at a hotel in Tuscany.

Inspiring Villa Rentals for Groups in Tuscany

When it comes to dream vacations with the people you love, few destinations hold the enduring appeal of Tuscany. Staying in a villa that was once, and might still be, the home of family members that worked the surrounding land and tended to the grapes and olives of their vineyards is one of the most inimitable experiences Italy offers. Cooking with the local proprietors in the kitchens of these delightful and traditional villas while utilizing their agricultural assets is incomparable to any other culinary endeavor. Hearing the language flow from the mouths of the locals is an aural experience that creates a sense of romance, mystery, and excitement. You need not even comprehend what they are saying to arouse your own enthusiasm and passion.

These Tuscan villas offer close proximity to all the sights to see, classic stone architecture, charming tile work, and pergola views over sun-dappled vineyards. Tuscany will touch your soul and steal your heart. Now is the perfect time to secure a private Tuscan villa for a large family gathering or for a group of friends. These villas often start booking for the next year during fall and winter and fill up rather quickly in the new year.

Spotlight on a Tuscan Travel Group Vacation Rental Casa di Loggia, a Tuscan farmhouse in Monticiano

Casa di Loggia is a former 18th-century farmhouse that has been cherished and beautifully maintained by the owner. This Tuscan farmhouse has 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and sleeps 18. The owner left the daily routine of life, bought this magnificent canvas and renovated every inch of the interiors, exteriors and grounds. From that hard work, Casa di Loggia was born and we want to share it with you. Only a five-minute walk from the Medieval town of Monticiano and a simple 35-minute day trip from Siena. This is a not-to-miss town with a not-to-miss villa. The common areas are spacious, airy and meticulously decorated, perfect for spending time with family over meals while sipping your morning cafe.

Casa di Loggia is also a sought after rustic chic wedding venue for romantic wedding celebrations and receptions. Also, only seven kilometers away, civil ceremonies take place at the airy and stunning Abbey of San Galgano while religious ceremonies can take place inside the adjacent, unique hilltop Chapel of Montesiepi with its unique ‘Sword in the rock’.

The Grounds

The main entrance of Casa di Loggia begins with an intimate outdoor terrace where one can greet their fellow guests with a welcome glass of wine or take your coffee outdoors in the morning hours. Adjacent to this inviting patio terrace is the common area loggia where you will find yourself enjoying breakfast, playing cards, joining with other guests or friends and finding reprieve from the hot summer sun. The grand canopy tree that sits between the villa and the living area farmhouse is another lovely spot to find respite. The pool, the hammocks and several other secluded peaceful retreats will give you the ideal interlude in life.

The Main Villa

The main villa offers a common space that is a luxurious setting where guests can spend time with friends. There is both a covered open-air salon and a sun-drenched terrace just off the breakfast meeting room. Adjacent to the common loggia area is their large and well-stocked kitchen where you can try your hand at the local dishes or have the chef cook for you and your guests.

The town of Monticiano is wonderfully nestled in the hills of Siena, Tuscany, in central Italy. The town is situated on the Colline Metallifere, surrounded by centuries-old forests and has quite the views.

Tuscan Travel Group also offers other apartments, homes, and other villa rentals for singles, couples, and smaller groups traveling to Tuscany as well as large groups. View all of their properties here!

About Tuscan Travel Group

Based in California, Brandy Stroh and Laura Kavanaugh are the founders of Tuscan Travel Group. They are friends who share a passion for travel and sharing their experiences with others. Tuscan Travel Group has been featured in Modern Luxury Silicon Valley Magazine and their portfolio is comprised of authentic and beautiful Italian homes and villas located amidst the rolling hills of Tuscany. They handpick each property based on the location, amenities, character and many other factors that make a vacation property special. They develop relationships with trusted owners of these Italian villas and have personally experienced the deep affection they have put into their properties. Their ever-expanding portfolio only includes homes that they would choose for their own friends’ and families’ vacation experiences. To learn more about Tuscan Travel, check out their Tuscan vacation rentals, Tuscan destinations, and their blog full of tips and stories of Tuscany, Italy.



Plan Your Trip to Tuscany

Take the work out of planning your vacation, and leave it to Tuscan Travel Group. They offer three forms of planning services (Included, Gold, and Platinum). They assist with payment processing for their Gold and Platinum clients, both for accommodations and itinerary planning. You can choose the service level that best suits you and your group.

Check out sample Tuscany Italy travel itineraries here.

Tuscan Travel Group’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes over twenty properties throughout Tuscany, primarily in Florence, Siena, cities close to the beach like Forte dei Marmi, and more throughout Southern Tuscany. Browse their portfolio of Tuscan villa rentals at TuscanTravel.com, call them directly at 650.644.7175, or send inquiries for villa rentals to info@tuscantravel.com.

