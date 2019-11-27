Gray's Auctioneers in Cleveland will conclude the year with a Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Art auction December 11th

A pair of oil on board paintings by Harold Newton (1934-1994), a founder of the Florida Highwaymen group of artists, depicting a beach by moonlight (one shown), each has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. Lots 9 and 10 are beautifully rendered oil on canvas interior scenes with figures (one shown) that appear to have been painted by the same Old Master artist. Both have estimates of $5,000-$7,000. Charming oil on canvas portrait of a young girl in a white dress by the American artist Henry Inman (1801-1846), unsigned, framed dimensions 32 ¼ inches by 28 ¼ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000). Painting of a mourning Mary Magdalene by Peter Rothermel (American, 1817-1895), reminiscent of a pre-Raphaelite beauty, 30 inches by 25 inches (sight), artist signed lower right (est. $2,000-$5,000). Dynamic 19th century seascape by Edward Moran (1829-1901), an English-born American artist of maritime paintings, a signed oil on canvas, 16 inches by 20 inches (sight) (est. $3,000-$5,000).

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gray’s Auctioneers will finish the year in style with a Fine Art, Furniture and Decorative Art auction on Wednesday, December 11th, online and in the Cleveland gallery located at 10717 Detroit Avenue, starting promptly at 11 am Eastern time. Offered will be treasures from fine estates across northeast Ohio, as well as a gorgeous collection of Persian rugs, runners and carpets.Fine art will be offered in abundance, starting with lots 1 and 2, a pair of oil on board paintings by Harold Newton , a founder of the legendary Florida Highwaymen group of artists. Both paintings depict a beach by moonlight, gently lapping waves and palm trees rustling in the warm evening breezes. The glow of the moon appears to be peeking out from under the frame, a masterful, elegant trick of the eye.Both paintings carry estimates of $3,000-$5,000. The Florida Highwaymen were a group of 26 African American landscape artists in Florida. Collectively they created a body of work of over 200,000 paintings from the 1950s thru the 1980s, despite facing many racial and cultural barriers. Today their works are highly coveted by collectors. Gray’s sold a beach scene by Newton in their Aug. 28, 2019 auction, for $20,000 (hammer price).As a founding member, Harold Newton (1934-1994) was one of the more pivotal members of the Highwaymen. Like the others, he painted mostly scenes of Florida’s coastlines and wetlands, which the men sold door-to-door and out of the trunks of their cars, along the coastal roads A1A and US1, often for very little money. Harold Newton died at age 59, just one year after suffering a debilitating stroke.Lots 9 and 10 are beautifully rendered oil on canvas domestic scenes with figures that appear to have been painted by the same Old Master artist, in the style of the Dutch or Antwerp Old Masters from the 17th or 18th century. Both are unsigned and each one measures 28 ½ inches by 16 ¾ inches. They have been assigned reasonable pre-sale estimates of $5,000-$7,000 each.Lot 11 is a charming portrait of a young girl in a white dress by the American artist Henry Inman (1801-1846). Inman was an accomplished portrait, genre and landscape painter, but he truly excelled in portrait painting. Among his many subjects were prominent political figures, Native Americans, British luminaries and others. The lovely portrait in the auction is expected to change hands for $2,000-$4,000.Another striking painting is lot 8A, a depiction of a mourning Mary Magdalene by Peter Rothermel (American, 1817-1895). The signed work, with an estimate of $2,000-$5,000, is reminiscent of a pre-Raphaelite beauty. Rothermel is well known for his biblical subjects, although his most celebrated painting is the Battle of Gettysburg, a massive artwork that hangs in the state museum in Philadelphia.Lot 5 is a dynamic 19th century seascape by Edward Moran (1829-1901), the English-born American artist of maritime paintings. The signed oil on canvas, 16 inches by 20 inches (sight) captures sailors gripping on to a boat while a squall whips up the ocean and fills the sails. The painting should bring $3,000-$5,000. Moran is known for his series of 13 historical paintings of United States marine history.The auction features a fascinating collection of Japanese paintings and prints, starting with lot 77, an amusing and playful gouache on silk by Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942), a wonderful scene of several figures blown about by a gust of wind that has whisked an umbrella out of an outstretched hand. The 50 ½ inch by 19 ½ inch (sight) work, titled Figures in a Gust of Wind, is estimated to hit $2,000-$4,000.The Asian portion of the auction also includes Satsuma, Kutani, Imari and other fine porcelains; bronzes, brass, silvered and enameled gods and buddhas; and many other decorative works of art and furniture.The furniture category will be led by a 19th century Regency satinwood sofa table, painted in the style of Angelica Kauffmann (Swiss, 1741-1807). The 57 ½ inch wide table should sell for $5,000-$7,000.The auction will conclude with a generous collection of rugs, runners and carpets, including lot 308, an antique Caucasian Kazak wool rug, circa 1880s, 6 feet 4 inches by 6 feet 9 inches (est. $4,000-$6,000); and lot 293, a magnificent 20th century Persian silk and wool rug copied from the design of a rug in the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England, 18 feet by 12 feet 1 inch (est. $3,000-$5,000).In all, 355 lots will come up for bid. In all, 355 lots will come up for bid. The full catalog is up and online now and pre-bidding is open at GraysAuctioneers.com. All lots can be viewed there and on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will start Thursday, December 5th, and run through Tuesday, December 10th, from 10am-5pm Eastern; and on Saturday, December 7th, from noon to 4pm. The gallery is closed Sunday. The showrooms will be open for last minute preview on auction day, December 11th, with doors opening at 9:30am. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, the experts at Gray's now offer traditional real estate services.



