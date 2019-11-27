Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) Announces Global Launch During Ireland’s Largest eDiscovery & Legal Tech Conference

/EIN News/ -- EDRM Announces Charter Partners and Mary Mack Keynotes



MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is proud to announce its global launch on Nov. 29, 2019, at La Touche Training’s 6th annual eDiscovery & Legal Tech Conference in Dublin, Ireland. The conference, the largest of its kind in Ireland, will be held at the iconic Croke Park in Dublin.

EDRM’s CEO, Mary Mack (CISSP, CEDS, CIAM), and Chief Strategy Officer Kaylee Walstad (CEDS, CIMP) will be participating in the conference. Mary will be the keynote speaker presenting “What’s Next: Global Opportunities in eDiscovery & Legal Tech.” She will also moderate a panel of subject matter experts, discussing “Where Legal Technology is Headed and the Implication of Brexit.”

“Ireland, at the crossroads of the EU and UK, is perfectly poised to inform the US legal technology community, with mature privacy, breach and disclosure tools and processes,” said Mary. “EDRM is proud and thrilled to launch with our friends in Dublin.”

Mary and Kaylee will livestream key interviews on site along with portions of brilliant conference content.

“Mary and I are so excited with the prospect of pulling back the curtain on this fabulous conference and education so people around the globe can tune in when they are able or watch the livestream on demand,” said Kaylee. “We have provided conference livestreaming from all over the US, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo and more. Many follow, virtually attend and take part in the global conversation rather than rely on snippets and quotes on Twitter.”

“La Touche Training are thrilled to have Mary Mack deliver a Key Note Address at our upcoming 6th annual eDiscovery and Legal Tech conference,” said Adrian Kiernan, managing director of La Touche Training. “We are honoured that Mary and Kaylee Walstad have chosen this event for EDRM’s Global Launch. As a company dedicated to setting standards in education and training, La Touche Training fully endorses the work of EDRM and wishes all the EDRM every success on this exciting new chapter.”

Part of EDRM’s global launch will be the announcement of new charter partners. EDRM’s new robust partner program invites law firms, corporations and service and software providers to get involved. While participation on an EDRM project requires no entry fee, EDRM’s partner community provides critical support for the work of EDRM.

EDRM is proud to announce its charter partners: Xact Data Discovery, Guardian; Relativity, Guardian; Compliance Discovery Solutions, Guardian; ZyLAB, Preserver; HaystackID, Bedrock; ComplexDiscovery Solutions, Media/Analyst; La Touche Training, Alliance; and CloudNine, Ricoh USA and Edge Legal Marketing. Legacy partners include Exterro, Zapproved and UnitedLex. The Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School is a foundational partner.

As EDRM’s first Guardian Partner, Bob Lorum, VP of Marketing at Xact Data Discovery (XDD) states, “Having developed a strong relationship working alongside side Mary and Kaylee for several years during their tenure at ACEDS, XDD is proud to be playing a lead partnership role in helping EDRM take their organization to the next level. EDRM’s focus on providing exemplary educational content, tools and resources is in lock-step with XDD’s vision and strategy. From brand positioning to website, marketing, events and beyond, we look forward to working together on all fronts.”

The global EDRM community can anticipate great education via webinars and EDRM’s new upcoming syndicated podcast channel, sponsored events, participation on projects and much more.

Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical global resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, compliance and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, frameworks, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve these areas of practice. Individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School and in October 2019 was acquired by Mary Mack and Kaylee Walstad. Learn more about EDRM and how to become a partner or project contributor .

