CORRECTION “Shine Your Light” On A Coastline College Student This #Giving Tuesday

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.”

Alyssa was applying for college away from home when her father became critically ill with a lung disease. She needed to stay at home to help her parents but still wanted to study to become a nurse. Christian thought his life was set after completing his bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He did not expect in his mid-twenties to suffer a sudden cardiac arrest which would impair his brain and cognitive abilities, thereby affecting his capacity to work. Michael, a Marine Corps veteran, knew he needed to go to college to better his life but required financial help to pay rent and other expenses or he would be homeless. These three have been able to improve their future as students at Coastline College thanks to #Giving Tuesday.

From the moment they stepped on campus, Coastline staff explored every scholarship and financial aid opportunities to make sure these students were able to get an education which would ultimately lead them to a better life. Alyssa was able to stay close to home to help her parents, while studying through the help of scholarships and work-study programs and has almost completed her nursing degree. Christian is learning to adapt his new ‘normal’ life through Coastline's ABI Program, an educational program designed to provide structured cognitive retraining for adults who have sustained a brain injury, so he can go back into the workplace and pursue his career again. Michael received financial help and guidance through Coastline’s Veterans Resource Center and is now working towards a career in cybersecurity.

That is why supporting Coastline’s Giving Tuesday campaign is so vital. These are only a few of the hundreds of students’ stories at Coastline College who are truly in need. #GivingTuesday is a global philanthropic campaign driven by social media to encourage people to do good. Coastline College promotes this annual event to support our students and is inviting the community, local businesses, organizations, alumni, and employees, to join our ”Shine Your Light” campaign fundraiser. Coastline staff and faculty know the struggle is real and your generous donation can literally save someone’s life.

Coastline College is committed to our student success and provides an array of support programs and services to meet the diverse needs of our students, including financial assistance with tuition, textbooks, laptops, housing, food banks, counseling, health care, disability accommodations, and more, through scholarships, endowments, and other financial programs. To ensure that our student community will continue to receive these programs, we rely on the support and generosity of our community.

Coastline College is asking the public this #Giving Tuesday to generously donate to support students in need. All funds generated from Coastline’s “Shine Your Light” #GivingTuesday campaign will benefit these Coastline students. These programs include the Coastline Promise, Veterans Resource Center (VRC), the General Scholarship Fund, and the Special Programs and Services for the Disabled (such as those participating in the Acquired Brain Injury Program or students with Intellectual Disabilities).

Please help us next Tuesday and join our #Giving Tuesday “Shine Your Light" campaign fundraiser. Donations can be made online at www.coastline.edu/give#donate beginning on the morning of December 3rd, 2019. If you require assistance processing your gift, please call (714) 241-6154 or email Coastline College Foundation at foundation@coastline.edu

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.