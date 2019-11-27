Ultra Lithium Announces Name Change to Ultra Resources

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSX-V:ULI, OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB ) (“Ultra Lithium” or “the Company”) announces that the Company will change its name to “Ultra Resources Inc.” The Company, pursuant to the Board Resolution, has filed the Articles of Amendment for the name change effective December 2, 2019. Concurrent with the proposed name change, the Company will adopt “ULT” as the new trading symbol for its common shares. The proposed name change is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person’s broker or agent.

The Company’s new website will be www.ultraresourcesinc.com .

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium and gold assets. The Company currently holds five brine lithium properties in Argentina, and one hard rock spodumene type lithium property at the Georgia Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Ultra Lithium recently diversified its portfolio by adding a total of 3 gold exploration and 13 gold mining licenses in Argentina, which it has commenced developing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Kiki Smith”

Kiki Smith, CFO

For further information, please contact:

Kiki Smith, CFO

T: +1-778-968-1176

F: +1-604-909-4682

E: kiki@ultralithium.com

W: www.ultralithium.com

Or view the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.