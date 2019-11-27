Media Advisory: Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on December 2nd, 2019 – including new data on food bank use and poverty in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks) will release the findings of its 2019 Hunger Report on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. This year’s report discusses food bank use over the year and a new trend in the number of employed individuals accessing hunger-relief services.



Embargoed copies of the 2019 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy, please email amanda@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.





About the Feed Ontario Hunger Report

The Hunger Report is the only comprehensive, province-wide report on hunger and food bank use in Ontario. The report discusses poverty trends and factors driving the continued need for food banks in the province.

The 2019 Hunger Report is available to news media only under an embargo that will end at 12:01am Eastern Time, December 2nd, 2019.

About Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks)

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian in need. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca



Media Contact

Amanda King | Feed Ontario | amanda@feedontario.ca | 416-656-4100



