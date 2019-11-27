ALYI – Alternet Systems Anticipates Initial Goldman Small Cap Research Cryptocurrency Survey Results Next Week

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced that it next week anticipates Goldman Small Cap Research issuing its initial results from a consumer acceptance cryptocurrency survey intended to measure the viability of a strategy to raise $100 million to expand ALYI’s African electric vehicle strategy and to correspondingly refine the strategy in response to the survey results.



ALYI has initiated and continues to develop $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa targeting the shared ride market. Through a partnership, ALYI has recently announced a cryptocurrency finance initiative intended to dramatically expand its electric vehicle developments in Africa.

ALYI management maintains that Africa holds higher potential for eclectic vehicle sector growth than any other region within the global electric vehicle market anticipated to reach over $550 billion by 2025 . Africa is urbanizing at a rate that exceeds twice the global average. Car ownership in Africa is extremely low at only 2% per capita compared to 70% in the U.S. and 50% in Europe leaving tremendous room for growth. Shared riding has been a custom in Africa long-before phone apps made the rest of the world aware of the shared ride market. ALYI is betting on the rapid adoption of electric vehicles for the shared ride market in Africa and positioning to be the leader in the field of manufacturing electric vehicles for the African shared ride market.

IW Global ( www.IW-Global.com ) has proposed launching and managing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on ALYI's behalf specifically targeted at raising $100 million to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa. IW Global, a well-established technology firm with a wide breadth of experience spanning projects for NASA and more has recently implemented multiple blockchain solutions.

ALYI and IW Global have formulated a plan whereby, ALYI’s production and marketing partners in Kenya will form a new company (NewCo) with the specific focus of building a new, state of the art electric vehicle production plant. This NewCo will be a separate company apart from ALYI but exclusively contracted by ALYI for producing ALYI designed vehicles. The NewCo is the business entity that would initiate the proposed ICO. The funds would be dedicated to 1. Building the plant and 2. Funding the production of ALYI’s vehicles. A successful ICO would permit ALYI to substantially accelerate and expand upon its initial $300 million in existing electric vehicle projects.

ALYI has engaged legal counsel to ensure the cryptocurrency launch would be executed in compliance with prevailing regulatory guidelines.

ALYI has engaged Goldman Small Cap Research to conduct a survey with first time and experienced cryptocurrency investors in conjunction with a potential $100 million initial coin offering (ICO) that would provide strategic financing to fund a major expansion of the company’s electric vehicle developments.

Ethereum is the proposed underling platform for the ALYI cryptocurrency launch.

The Ethereum platform and blockchain is the most reliable existing blockchain and is supported by the Ethereum Foundation, based in Zug, Switzerland and the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance based in the USA with members like Microsoft, Intel, Mastercard, UBS, BBVA, Banco Santander, among others. IW Global is experienced with Ethereum and has launched previous cryptocurrencies build on the Ethereum platform.

ALYI with its partners, plan to soon announce a new company in Kenya that will be the target of investment and building a state-of-the-art electric vehicle research and development and production center. A separate business entity for managing the sale of cryptocurrency to fund the Kenyan business will be established within a European venue. A website on the overall initiative is planned to soon be launched. The website will include a whitepaper on the African electric vehicle development cryptocurrency.

ALYI management plans to publish continued progress reports as the ICO strategy develops.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



