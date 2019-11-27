Perth Amboy Kicks-Off Small Business Saturday by Presenting a Trifecta of Family-Fun Events

Everyone is invited to the Winter Wonderland in the downtown, Christmas Parade with "Santa and Friends" and Three Lighting in City Hall Circle.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Perth Amboy and the Business Improvement District are celebrating the start of the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 30, with three family-fun events. The celebrations are coupled with many opportunities for shopping and dining locally on Small Business Saturday The Winter Wonderland, the first event, will be held on Madison Avenue in the downtown district beginning at 12:30 p.m. Next, at 3:30 p.m., the Christmas Parade kicks off at the intersection of Wilson and Smith streets. Marchers, floats and such Christmas celebrities as “Santa and Friends” will walk to City Hall Circle for the finale, the annual Tree Lighting ceremony.All events are free and everyone is invited. The Winter Wonderland, Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting are presented by the City of Perth Amboy and its Business Improvement District (BID). For more details, visit Perth Amboy’s website, go to the BID’s Facebook page or contact the BID’s office at 732-244-6421.Embracing the joyful start of the holidays, Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz said, “The spirit of the season will be everywhere in our downtown on Small Business Saturday. Then, you’re invited to come along and join us for the Christmas Parade. Before heading home, stop by to experience the brilliant glow of lights on our Christmas tree and all around City Hall Circle.”Winter Wonderland at 12:30 p.m. (Madison Avenue & Smith Street)The Winter Wonderland is part of the BID’s Small Business Saturday event, which reminds residents to shop at Perth Amboy’s local merchants and businesses. The holiday spirit will fill Madison Avenue as the BID – with help from the city’s Department of Recreation – creates a fun zone for kids. Everyone is going to enjoy these activities: inflatables, a trackless train, obstacle course, give-a-ways and cookies from Cakes by Raquel, a local bakery.

