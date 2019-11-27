Key figures from NASA, Air Force Research and The Aerospace Corporation to present at Small Satellites 2020

SMi Reports: Leading experts confirmed to speak at Small Satellites conference 2020

LONDON, SOUTHWAR, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is proud to announce that the Small Satellites conference which will take place on 27th – 28th April 2020 in London.As part of SMi’s new Space week, the conference aims to offer an in-depth insight on the future of commercial and military space in the LEO small satellites market. Key topics at this event will include the legal policy framework for operating in space, creating a regulatory structure to support the small satellite industry, and how data networking across small satellite constellations is enabling new connectivity on the ground.The event’s largest early bird savings of £400 expires on 13th December. Secure your place on the event website: www.small-satellites.com/einpr2 With the U.S. moving at E.P.I.C speed, prototyping and developing small satellites rapidly we are delighted to announce the following U.S. presentations at Small Satellites 2020 • ‘Keynote Address: NASA’S Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology’ presented by Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA• ‘Applications for Small & Cube Satellites’ presented by Ms Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Air Force Research Lab / Space Vehicle Directorate• ‘Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise’ presented by Ms KiMar Gartman, Catalyst Space Accelerator Program Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation• ‘Prototyping at Aerospace’s Xlab’ presented by Mr David Hinkley, Senior Project Leader, The Aerospace CorporationInternational organisations presenting include:• Israeli Space Agency• Surrey Satellite Technology• Gallagher Aerospace• Federal Communications Commission• Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR)• International Telecommunication Union• DTU Space• Northumbria University• Northern Sky Research (NSR)• SatRevolution• RAL Space• Stara Space• Satellite Applications Catapult• Surrey Satellite Technology LimitedVisit the event website to view a full speaker line-up and download the conference brochure: www.small-satellites.com/einpr2 --END--Small Satellites Conference27th – 28th April 2020London, UKFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.