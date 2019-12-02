RS Components Launches 2020 Referral Incentives for DesignSpark

Program unlocks rewards for new and existing members of 850,000-strong online engineering community

We are focused on investing in growing DesignSpark even more, particularly in North America, through these incentives and by expanding the software tools and resources available to members.” — Cameron Ward, Senior Vice President, RS Components

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its strategy to better serve engineers, buyers, designers, makers and students in North America, RS Components is introducing a referral program for DesignSpark , its free online engineering and design community where members from all over the world can access design tools, software, resources and information, as well as participate in challenges and connect with fellow members.From December 1, 2019 through October 2020, all new DesignSpark members, along with the existing members who refer them, will earn entries into quarterly prize drawings for Fitbit fitness trackers, plus $650 worth of products from the RS Components online store. The first drawing will take place on January 13th and include entries for all referrals made from November 2019 until that point, and the final 2020 drawing, held October 12, 2020, will include all entries from throughout the program to that point and have a prize value of $1300.“With more than 850,000 members, DesignSpark continues to be a leading free online community for engineers, designers, buyers, makers and students around the world,” said Cameron Ward, senior vice president of RS Components. “We are now focused on investing in growing the platform even more, particularly in North America, through these incentives and by expanding the software tools and resources available to members. The more members who are active on DesignSpark, the greater the collective power of our collaboration, knowledge and problem solving can be.”The full schedule of 2020 prize drawings:• Drawing 1: January 13, 2020 (referral from December 1, 2019 to January 12, 2020)• Drawing 2: April 13, 2020 (referrals between January 13 and April 12, 2020)• Drawing 3: July 13, 2020 (referrals made April 13 to July 12, 2020)• Drawing 4: October 12, 2020 (all referrals made from December 1, 2019 to October 11, 2020)Full details and rules for the 2020 DesignSpark referral rewards program are available here . And for more content on the evolution of the global manufacturing and engineering supply chain, follow RS Components Americas on LinkedIn, Twitter, & Facebook.



