Theratechnologies’ CFO to Attend Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce that Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will attend the 31st Annual Healthcare Conference starting at 12:30 p.m. on December 3rd, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.



Mr. Dubuc will hold several meetings with representatives from various investment firms to discuss the latest developments announced by the Company including the approval of Trogarzo® in Europe by the European Commission and the publication of clinical trial results in the Lancet HIV on the effects of tesamorelin on Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in people living with HIV.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the planned meetings and the future growth of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: all planned meeting will occur as scheduled and our revenues will continue to grow while our expenses will remain under control.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that all of the planned meetings do not occur or get cancelled or that the Company’s growth is hampered as a result of a slowdown in sales, product recalls, rebate rates, commercial issues with suppliers and unanticipated expenses to complete ongoing projects.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

Tel.: (514) 336-7800



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.