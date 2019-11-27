Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. Hires Michael Egelston as New Branch President

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. announces the recent hiring of Michael Egelston as the new branch president.



Mr. Egelston joins Associa N.N. Jaeschke with more than 19 years of experience in the community management industry, including serving as chief executive officer (CEO) of Cities Management in Minneapolis, MN which was acquired by Associa in 2015. He has worked in a variety of other capacities, including CEO of SenEarthCo and chief revenue officer (CRO) of CINC Systems.



Prior to working in the community management industry, Mr. Egelston founded Heartland Graphics and worked in transportation at Murphy Motor Freight Lines. As the new N.N. Jaeschke president, he will focus on client growth and retention, operations, and employee education and training initiatives.



“Michael has a diverse and impressive background in the community management industry,” stated Matt Sesto, Associa regional vice president. “He has a proven track record in business development, management strategies, and business improvement. Under his new leadership, the branch, and our clients will continue to thrive as we strive to reach new areas and clients.”



Mr. Egelston holds a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University and a master’s degree from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



