SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SEE CVET SDC GRUB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

Class Period: November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018

Get additional information about SEE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4624



Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019

Get additional information about CVET: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4624



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.

Get additional information about SDC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4624



Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

Class Period: July 30, 2019 and October 28, 2019

Get additional information about GRUB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/grubhub-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4624



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



