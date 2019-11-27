The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INFY, QUAD, TIGR and CGC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)

Class Period: July 7, 2018 to October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The INFY lawsuit alleges Infosys Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants’ statements about Infosys’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 to October 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

The QUAD lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Quad/Graphics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)

Class Period: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Fintech American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019; or (b) Fintech securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

UP Fintech Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (ii) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (iii) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (iv) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (v) as a result, the documents filed by the Company in connection with the initial public offering were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein, and the Company’s Class Period statements were likewise materially false and/or misleading.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC)

Class Period: June 21, 2019 to November 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

The CGC lawsuit alleges Canopy Growth Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

