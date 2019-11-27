Urban South Brewery Partners with Local Charities for Holiday Toy, Food Collections

Urban South Brewery horizontal logo

Largest craft brewery in New Orleans kicks off holiday season with two charitable giving campaigns

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season kicks off, Urban South Brewery - the largest craft brewery in New Orleans - is encouraging friends and neighbors to consider giving back to those in need. The brewery is participating in two local charitable giving efforts at their 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street taproom location: a toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots, and a food drive hosted in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank.“Urban South Brewery is a local gathering place and as the pace of life accelerates during the busy holiday season, we wanted to partner with groups working hard to make this a healthy and joyful time of year for our New Orleans community and beyond,” says Jacob Landry, Urban South Brewery’s Founder. “We’re proud to partner Toys for Tots and Second Harvest and encourage our community to support their vital work.”Urban South Brewery is collecting food donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Donations of non-perishable food supplies are needed including fruit, vegetables, grain, cooking oil, proteins and milk. Other necessities including paper products, diapers, toiletries, bottled water, cleaning supplies, disaster supplies and coffee are also accepted. Second Harvest Food Bank serves 23 parishes in southern Louisiana, from the Mississippi River to the Texas border. Last year, food drives collected a total of 1 million pounds of food in Louisiana for distribution through partnering groups including churches, shelters, schools and more. The deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, visit: https://no-hunger.org/ “We were thrilled when Urban South Brewery approached us about completing a food drive this November,” says Kathryn Gsell, Second Harvest’s Community Relations Manager. “It’s always great to partner with a place like Urban South Brewery where people are going to relax and enjoy themselves with their community. It’s a nice way to get people involved in the work we’re doing in the area.”The United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots is a national program that delivers toys to children in need. Urban South Brewery joins over 100 locations where donors can drop off unwrapped toys for children. In 2018, Toys for Tots collected over 17,000 toys, supporting 5,648 children in the New Orleans area. This year’s collection is underway and the deadline for donations at Urban South Brewery is Dec. 13 at the brewery’s Tacky Sweater Party. For complete guidelines and more information, visit: https://new-orleans-la.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx ###About Urban South BreweryFounded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and - with a belief that beer is a family affair - the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.



