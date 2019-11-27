Domo Customer La-Z-Boy Receives the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for Innovative Application of Analytics Across the Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that its customer La-Z-Boy Incorporated, the world-renowned North American furniture manufacturer, has been named a winner with Domo of Ventana Research’s prestigious Digital Leadership Award in Analytics. This award recognizes the company and technology provider that best exemplifies leadership in any use or application of analytics across the business and/or IT.



La-Z-Boy applied Domo’s technology to help grow its business and industry potential, achieving quantifiable impact.

With more than 9,500 employees and 28 million permutations of furniture from which to choose, La-Z-Boy turned to Domo to improve efficiency, productivity and performance of its organization. By implementing Domo’s cloud-based platform across more than 20 departments, La-Z-Boy was able to seamlessly integrate its systems and quickly gain valuable insights. La-Z-Boy attained greater visibility into key operational metrics, including potential design and quality problems, loss prevention, appraisal, and internal and external failure rates.

“Our Domo adoption and data driven initiatives have picked up significantly over the past few years enabling a strong fiscal 2019 performance with a 10.2% increase in consolidated sales,” said Erika Janowicz, Business Intelligence & Data Manager at La-Z-Boy. “Domo has not only been a great technology to help grow our business, but also allows us to focus on our people. The culture and climate of our organization has improved substantially as a result of Domo’s tools and capabilities and the ease with which our people can analyze data. The quality of our product and efficiency of our systems is key in ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. Data is the unifying factor that brings people, processes and technology together.”

In partnership with Domo, La-Z-Boy empowered employees across the enterprise with access to real-time data to improve operational efficiency. A few examples include:

Integrating systems and people. Domo’s library of connectors seamlessly integrated La-Z-Boy’s data and systems, helping grow and transform the business across multiple departments, teams and business units.

Domo’s library of connectors seamlessly integrated La-Z-Boy’s data and systems, helping grow and transform the business across multiple departments, teams and business units. Enabling immediate and confident decision making. Executives, Board members and employees across the enterprise can visualize real-time data, examine correlations and trends and take action.

“Domo is designed to provide value out of the box, but really stands out when it brings the entire organization together to drive the business forward,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO of Domo. “When this happens, like it does for La-Z-Boy, you can empower trailblazing change. We are proud to be a part of La-Z-Boy’s success, and we are even more excited to see what the company is going to do next.”

David Menninger, SVP & Research Director, Ventana Research commented, “The La-Z-Boy application of Domo technology represents the best of what an analytics application should provide to an organization. More than 20 different departments share information and analyses that draw from a variety of different internal and external data sources. These analyses drove specific measurable improvement in key business metrics along with improvements in customer experience and internal business processes. Congratulations to La-Z-Boy and Domo.”

