Youth Cycling Association “Cyclist of the Month” Feature to Elevate and Include Nontraditional Youth Cyclists

/EIN News/ -- SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Cycling Association, a non-profit that brings accessibility and diversity into the world of cycling, will expand the cycling culture by featuring a youth “Cyclist of the Month” from across the United States, starting Nov. 2019, to promote equal opportunities and diversity for all potential future cyclists.



Through “Cyclist of the Month,” young aspiring cyclists will have an opportunity to have their respective stories told, regardless of ethnicity, age, skill level or financial status.

There are potentially economic, cultural and social barriers for many aspiring cyclists and their families, and through “Cyclist of the Month” people will be giving young athletes opportunities to share their stories that might not have been available to them without the help of the Youth Cycling Association.

Sean Wilson, a former professional cyclist, founder of Youth Cycling Association and a USA Cycling Level One Cycling Coach, is optimistic that once the Youth Cycling Association has been established in underserved areas of Southern California, the movement will spread nationwide.

“I want everyone to feel equal in the sport, especially youth cyclists because they can learn valuable life lessons through the sport of cycling,” Wilson said. “Through the Youth Cycling Association I believe we can give all young riders the opportunity to grow and develop while keeping sport fun and rewarding.”

Patricia Anne Baker, 80, a world record holding cyclist who was the honored guest speaker at a Youth Cycling Association event on Nov. 14, said, “I believe that our youth are our future and it is amazing that the Youth Cycling Association specifically supports the inclusion of all people, no matter the color of our skin, sex, age, ethnicity, and ability.”

See the current cyclist of the month at https://ycacycling.com/cyclist-of-the-month/

About Youth Cycling Association: Founded in 2019, Youth Cycling Association believes every child matters and deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Through cycling, Youth Cycling Association is dedicated to addressing the political and sociological barriers that often cause youth to feel “less than” and can put up institutional barriers between juniors and the athletics they are interested in pursuing. Members are joined by a movement that coordinates and facilitates quality youth cycling programs that promote equal opportunities regardless of color, age, ethnicity, or disability. Youth Cycling Association supports acceptance, youth involvement, acknowledgment, equality, and diversity through the sport of cycling. http://YCAcycling.com

