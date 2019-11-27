Global Home Automation Market $81.65 Billion By 2023 at 11.2% CAGR, Says Analyst at AMR

Rise in concerns regarding safety and security of homes, increase in development of smartphone-controlled application, and surge in adoption of connective technology are expected to boost the growth of the global growth home automation market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Home Automation Market by Application (Lighting, Safety & Security, HVAC, Entertainment, and Others), Type (Luxury, DIY, Managed, and Mainstream), and Technology (Wired and Wireless): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023”. As per the report, the global home automation market accounted for $43.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $81.65 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the period 2017–2023.

Rise in smartphone-controlled applications that can remotely monitor home appliances, surge in concerns regarding safety and security of a house, increase in government initiatives as home automation system, and rapid technological advancements in the connective technologies are the major drivers of the global home automation market. However, high installation cost and lack of awareness regarding home automation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the rise in awareness for efficient energy usage among consumers, increasing urbanization, and a rise in inclination toward automation are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The market is divided on the basis of application, type, technology, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into lighting, safety & security, HVAC, entertainment, and others. The safety & and security segment held the largest share, as these systems enable users to monitor their homes from remote locations. However, the entertainment segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/278

On the basis of type, the market is divided into luxury, DIY, managed, and mainstream. The luxury segment contributed the largest share, holding more than half of the total market, owing to the increase in the adoption of luxury home automation due to a rise in disposable income in developing economies. However, the mainstream segment is projected to manifest the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the study period, owing to an increase in construction activities in the developing countries and a rise in demand for retrofit and renovated houses.

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wireless technology is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.6% through 2023. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market, owing to the rise in the adoption of wireless broadband in household electronic devices.

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Crestron Electronics Inc., Johnson Controls, Control4 Corporation, Zigbee Alliance, AMX LLC (Harman), Savant Systems LLC., Honeywell International Inc., Vantage Controls (Legrand), Siemens AG, and ABB.

Have Any Query? Ask our Research Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/278

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.