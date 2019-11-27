Western Europe B2C E-Commerce & Online Payment Market, Forecast to 2022
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Online retail sales forecast in Western Europe
B2C E-Commerce sales in the EU-5 and the rest of Western Europe remain on the growth path, according to the forecasts cited in this report. The growth rates are projected to decline through 2022, but the online share of overall retail sales is to continue to rise. The UK is the region's leader both in terms of the market size and maturity: close to 20% of this country's retail sales were online as of H1 2019.
Top E-Commerce payment trends in Western Europe
The leading payment methods used by online shoppers in the EU-5 include bank cards and digital wallets, such as PayPal. Payment security remains one of the top concerns of digital buyers and E-Commerce merchants, while the adoption of Strong Customer Authentication rules is projected to help mitigate risks, on the one hand, but lead to losses in overall economic activity during the first year due to the low levels of readiness among shoppers and sellers, on the other.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the top trends and forecasts for B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe?
- How are the online retail sales in the EU-5 projected to evolve through 2022?
- Which payment methods are preferred by online shoppers in Western Europe?
- What are the major online and mobile payment trends in this region?
- Who are the leaders of the B2C E-Commerce competition in the EU-5?
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f
- Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018
- Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Individuals, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018
- Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018
- Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
- Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 - 2018
- Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018
- Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, 2018
- Share of Internet Users Who Say They Would Never Use Selected Payment Providers to Pay for Goods and Services (Online or In-Store), in % of Internet Users, April 2018
- Attitudes to Security of Online Shopping, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, by the UK, Germany and Austria, April 2018
- Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018
- Overview of Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, April 2019
- Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Perceptions by Industry Participants, June 2019
- E-Commerce Merchants' Readiness to Support Strong Customer Authentication, in %, November 2018
- Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019
- Share of Consumers Who Are Unaware of the Strong Customer Authentication Requirements for Online Purchases, in %, June 2019
- Share of Consumers Who Prefer One-time Passcodes for Authentication, Compared to Fingerprint Recognition, in %, June 2019
- Barriers to Buying Online, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018
- Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2022f
- Breakdown of Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7 by Payment Types, in %, 2022f
- Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018
- Main Barriers to Mobile Payment Adoption, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018
3. UK
4. Germany
5. France
6. Spain
7. Italy
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com Inc
- Apple Inc
- Carrefour SA
- Cdiscount SA
- eBay Inc
- El Corte Ingles SA
- Ingenico Group SA
- J Sainsbury PLC
- Mastercard Inc.
- Media Markt E-Business GmbH
- Otto GmbH & Co KG
- PayPal Holdings Inc
- Tesco PLC
- Vente-privee.com SA
- Visa Inc.
- Wirecard AG
- Worldpay Inc.
- Zalando SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlpex
