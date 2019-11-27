Western Europe B2C E-Commerce & Online Payment Market, Forecast to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online retail sales forecast in Western Europe

B2C E-Commerce sales in the EU-5 and the rest of Western Europe remain on the growth path, according to the forecasts cited in this report. The growth rates are projected to decline through 2022, but the online share of overall retail sales is to continue to rise. The UK is the region's leader both in terms of the market size and maturity: close to 20% of this country's retail sales were online as of H1 2019.



Top E-Commerce payment trends in Western Europe

The leading payment methods used by online shoppers in the EU-5 include bank cards and digital wallets, such as PayPal. Payment security remains one of the top concerns of digital buyers and E-Commerce merchants, while the adoption of Strong Customer Authentication rules is projected to help mitigate risks, on the one hand, but lead to losses in overall economic activity during the first year due to the low levels of readiness among shoppers and sellers, on the other.



Questions Answered in this Report

What are the top trends and forecasts for B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe?

How are the online retail sales in the EU-5 projected to evolve through 2022?

Which payment methods are preferred by online shoppers in Western Europe?

What are the major online and mobile payment trends in this region?

Who are the leaders of the B2C E-Commerce competition in the EU-5?

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary



2. Regional Overview

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018

Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018

Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Individuals, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018

Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 - 2018

Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Say They Would Never Use Selected Payment Providers to Pay for Goods and Services (Online or In-Store), in % of Internet Users, April 2018

Attitudes to Security of Online Shopping, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, by the UK, Germany and Austria, April 2018

Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018

Overview of Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, April 2019

Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Perceptions by Industry Participants, June 2019

E-Commerce Merchants' Readiness to Support Strong Customer Authentication, in %, November 2018

Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019

Share of Consumers Who Are Unaware of the Strong Customer Authentication Requirements for Online Purchases, in %, June 2019

Share of Consumers Who Prefer One-time Passcodes for Authentication, Compared to Fingerprint Recognition, in %, June 2019

Barriers to Buying Online, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2022f

Breakdown of Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7 by Payment Types, in %, 2022f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018

Main Barriers to Mobile Payment Adoption, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018

3. UK

4. Germany

5. France

6. Spain

7. Italy

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group

Amazon.com Inc

Apple Inc

Carrefour SA

Cdiscount SA

eBay Inc

El Corte Ingles SA

Ingenico Group SA

J Sainsbury PLC

Mastercard Inc.

Media Markt E-Business GmbH

Otto GmbH & Co KG

PayPal Holdings Inc

Tesco PLC

Vente-privee.com SA

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG

Worldpay Inc.

Zalando SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlpex

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.