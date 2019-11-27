CANADIAN SHOPPING CENTRES TO PARTNER WITH LOCAL POLICE SERVICES FOR THE 11TH YEAR TO GIVE BACK WITH COPSHOP PROGRAM

Local police officers across the country will give back to the children and teens in their communities through CopShop on December 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giving back will be the call of duty on December 4, 2019, when police officers across the country team up with Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services to make the holidays brighter for deserving youth through the national CopShop program. This special initiative pairs eligible children and teens with police officers to spend a day together shopping using $200.00 gift cards donated by ten participating Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services shopping centres.



“It is important for us to facilitate community-based programming at our properties,” said Molly Westbrook, Executive Managing Director, Asset Services, Cushman & Wakefield. “If we can make a difference in even one child’s life through a program like CopShop, we consider it a success.”



The feel-good community initiative, which aims to foster positive relationships between police officers and Canada’s youth, expects to welcome over 300 children and contribute more than $70,000 in gift cards.



“Each year, the children are selected based on need, recognition of academic performance, sports achievement, or volunteering efforts,” said Vanessa Julio, Marketing Manager, Londonderry Mall, Edmonton, AB. “Recognizing children for their actions and introducing them to police officers for a day of fun and bonding creates trust and positive memories that we hope will last a lifetime.”



Over twelve shopping centres have participated in CopShop since the program launched in 2008. The participating shopping centres in 2019 include:

Halifax Shopping Centre – Halifax, NS Pickering Town Centre – Pickering, ON Pen Centre – St. Catharine’s, ON Lansdowne Place – Peterborough, ON Lambton Mall – Sarnia, ON Quinte Mall – Belleville, ON Carlingwood Shopping Centre – Ottawa, ON St.Vital Centre – Winnipeg, MB (Nov 28th event date) Cornwall Centre – Regina, SK (Dec 16th event date) Londonderry Mall – Edmonton, AB Marlborough Mall – Calgary, AB



