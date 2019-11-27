Working meeting held between Alexey Miller and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia

Release November 27, 2019, 13:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place in Moscow today.

The parties discussed the current lines of cooperation between Gazprom and Belarus in the gas sector. Special attention was paid to the supplies of Russian gas to Belarus and gas transportation across the country after 2019.

It was noted in particular that Gazprom had in a timely fashion prepared the gas transmission system of Belarus for operation in the 2019–2020 autumn/winter period, with sufficient working gas inventories created in Belarusian UGS facilities.

Background The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2019.