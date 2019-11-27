Championship: Strathmore, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) face serious examinations in match day six action

KRU Championship leaders Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) face their sternest tests to date as the second tier league enters match day six on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Strathmore Leos, playing in the lower tier for the first time in 12 years have a home fixture against the USIU Martials at their Madaraka home ground. The 2012/13 Kenya Cup finalists have found the sailing relatively smooth, registering four bonus victories in their five outings to date, something that sees them lead the standings on 24 points, three clear of second placed MMUST. USIU have after a lukewarm start to the season, worked their way up to fifth place on the table with 12 points coming off two wins, one draw and two losses. They have consistently reached the championship playoffs and will certainly be out claim the Leos scalp as they work on building a consistent run of form that can enable them challenge for promotion during the post season.

The ambitious MMUST’s Kenya Cup ambitions will come under severe scrutiny this weekend when they make to the University of Nairobi to play 1977,1989 and 1990 Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine. MMUST are in their second season in the Championship and certainly staking an early claim for playoff qualification and with it a shot at promotion to next season’s Kenya Cup. They sit second on 21 points, having won five matches on the bounce. Mean Machine will not be an easy opponent though. They started their campaign with back to back losses but a string of three successive victories has seen them rise up to third and with a consistent run of form, they should be able to complicate matters for the current frontrunners Strathmore and MMUST.

Northern Suburbs are in their maiden season in the Championship and they are exerting themselves quite well, having worked their way up to fourth on the table with 13 points off three wins and two defeats. They will host eighth placed Eldoret in the early kick off at the Catholic University in Lang’ata, well aware of the importance of a victory as they continue to punch above their weight.

Former Kenya Cup sides Catholic Monks and Kisii will then face off in the 4.00pm kick off in Lang’ata. The two sides placed tenth and twelfth respectively find themselves in the lower reaches of the league, a far cry from previous seasons when they have been among the playoff contenders. 1997 Enterprise Cup champions Mombasa are currently second from bottom. They have a home encounter against the University of Eldoret’s Trojans whose recent dip in form has seen them slide from third to seventh on the log heading into match day six.

South Coast Pirates roller coaster season continues with a home clash against the Egerton University Wasps at the St. Joseph’s Primary School in Ukunda. Both sides need the win desperately if they are to count themselves in contention for playoff qualification later in the season.

