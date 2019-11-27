Introduction to the Design & Development of Medical Devices - 2-Day Training Course (London, United Kingdom - May 27-28, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to the Design and Development of Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive introduction to the design and development of medical devices, including device constituent parts of combination products.



This course introduces those who are new to medical device design and development to the critical elements of the process. It aims to provide delegates with an introductory insight into the tools and techniques required to design and develop a medical device. The importance of safety and efficacy will be covered, as will risk management and documentation. As combination products are a huge market, the course will also address device constituent parts of combination products.



Attending this training will provide delegates with a comprehensive appraisal of the critical elements and processes, and provide an opportunity to discuss the complexities involved with an experienced industry expert.

Who Should Attend?



Design and development personnel

Development engineers

Quality personnel

Regulatory personnel

Design control professionals

Documentation managers

Programme managers

Anyone who needs an overview of the medical device design and development process

Agenda



Programme Day 1



Overview to the regulations and market routes

Regulatory pathways

Medical Device Directive (MDD) vs Medical Device Regulation (MDR) - key differences

EU vs US (FDA) - markets to consider 11.00 uRefreshments

Medical device vs combination product (drug/device and device/drug) - which regulation applies?

Device classification and the implications for your product

Resources and sources

The design and development process

The stages of design and development

Key considerations

Terminology

Intended use

Project complexity

Mandatory requirements

Design and development tools

Workshop one



The design and development process (continued)

Inspiration, innovation and determination

Materials and biocompatibility

DFx, Design for?

Manufacturing - key considerations

Programme Day 2



Design control

Appropriate design and development planning

Translation of marketing requirements

SMART design inputs

Is a trace matrix appropriate?

Meaningful design outputs

Verification and validation

Design reviews

Design transfer

Design history file vs technical file

Change control

Notified Bodies (NB)

Risk management - what is required?

What is risk management and when should it be applied?

What does the guidance say?

Help or hindrance?

How to implement a practical risk management plan

Tools and techniques to help you succeed

Workshop two



Clinical evaluation, human factors and usability - how to comply

Planning your clinical evaluation

How to incorporate human factors and usability studies into your design and development process - MDR and FDA requirements

User instructions

Training considerations - when and who do you need to train?

Formative studies

Validation/summative studies

Discussion session and Q&A

