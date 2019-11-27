Pure Sunfarms Strikes Agreement to Supply Cannabis Products to Alberta

Pure Sunfarms To Enter One Of Canada’s Fastest Growing Cannabis Markets

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms, one of Canada’s largest producers of greenhouse-grown cannabis, today announced it has secured a cannabis supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), to become an official supplier of recreational adult-use cannabis products to the province’s licensed private sector retailers including Alberta’s only legal online source for recreational cannabis (AlbertaCannabis.org). The AGLC is the wholesaler to private retailers and the only authorized online retailer in Alberta. Pure Sunfarms expects to deliver its first shipment of high-quality dried flower, inclusive of pre-rolls which are anticipated to enter Pure Sunfarms’ product lineup, to consumers in Alberta in the weeks and months ahead.

Alberta has more than 330 licensed stores, more than all other provinces combined. The province reported $164.6 million in retail trade sales for legal cannabis between January and September 2019*, representing one of the fastest growing markets in Canada at 39 per cent in the most recent quarter.

“Today’s supply agreement with Alberta presents a strong opportunity for Pure Sunfarms to expand our reach across Canada,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “The province has led the way since legalization, and we believe that Albertans will welcome our product with the same enthusiasm we’ve seen to date in Ontario and B.C. Our high-quality cannabis – hand selected for flavour, potency and consistency – at an affordable price has been in high demand since our branded retail launch in September.”

Ontario’s No. 1 Brand

Just two months since its formal launch in Canada, Pure Sunfarms has experienced strong results in B.C. and Ontario for the month of October, where Pure Sunfarms is the No. 1 selling brand of dried flower products at the Ontario Cannabis Store, Ontario’s only online retailer and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis. Pure Sunfarms continues to expand its high-quality dried flower product across Canada and plans to roll out other products such as pre-rolls, oils and vapes in the coming months.

With more than 25 years of growing experience in B.C., Pure Sunfarms is built around the philosophy of ‘plants and people first.’ This philosophy expresses a long-standing relationship and deep appreciation for cannabis across Canada’s West Coast, and reflects the team’s unique and diverse agricultural experience with cannabis and other crops such as tomatoes and peppers.

*Statistics Canada, Retail trade sales by province and territory as of June 2019 and September 2019.

ABOUT PURE SUNFARMS

Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of greenhouse-grown cannabis. Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is a vertically integrated supplier of large-scale, high-quality cannabis to the Canadian market. With more than 25 years of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company produces 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), and Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC). Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is in the process of converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production (anticipated to come online in 2020), which is expected to double annual output at full production to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet. As legalization in Canada unfolds, Pure Sunfarms looks to develop onsite cannabis extraction capabilities in order to expand into cannabis oils and derivative products.

Pure Sunfarms is a joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

