Cyclerion to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators for the treatment of serious and orphan diseases, today announced it will present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:20 a.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel, Boston.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/evercore4/cycn/ . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Cyclerion is advancing its portfolio of differentiated sGC stimulator programs with distinct pharmacologic and biodistribution properties that are uniquely designed to target tissues of greatest relevance to the diseases they are intended to treat. These programs include praliciguat which recently completed Phase 2 studies and which the company intends to out-license for further development in diabetic nephropathy, olinciguat in Phase 2 development for sickle cell disease, IW-6463 in Phase 1 development for serious and orphan central nervous system diseases, and two preclinical programs targeting serious liver and lung diseases, respectively.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter ( @Cyclerion ) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion ).

