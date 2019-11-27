CTV News Highlights Nexalogy Fake News Filter

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is proud to share a link to a CTV News article featuring Nexalogy’s work in the Canadian Federal Elections in coordination with our client, Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC).

Marshall Gunter, CEO and Jeffrey Stevens, President were interviewed by Nicole Bogart of CTV News on the work Nexalogy completed during the Canadian Federal Elections. Nicole has extensive experience in covering issues surrounding cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and social media. Please click the link below to read the full article.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/foreign-actors-tried-to-influence-canadian-election-talk-but-did-they-succeed-1.4701228

“Getting mainstream media attention on the work we are doing is a huge validation and win for the team. We look forward to collaborating with Nicole on future opportunities where our technology can add value to her stories,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

