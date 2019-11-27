CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to make the following presentations in December:



Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Presentation: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Presentation: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the events will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.com/events . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com .

Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Paganelli

WCG on behalf of CRISPR

347-658-8290

jpaganelli@wcgworld.com



