Sunwing adds even more incredible vacation deals as part of massive Black Friday sale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With less than 48 hours to go before Black Friday officially begins, Sunwing has added even more vacation packages to their Early Orange Friday Sale at up to 35% off. Shoppers can get ahead of the Black Friday rush and book their winter getaway at an incredible price with new packages to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. There’s no need to brave the Black Friday chaos – vacationers can book today and ensure they get their dream getaway at an unbeatable price - guaranteed.



Travellers seeking a luxury getaway for less can enjoy amazing savings at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino in the Dominican Republic . Located on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach, guests can look forward to world-class service and gourmet cuisine with unlimited reservation-free dining. Kids – and kids at heart – can head to the water park at Grand Memories Splash next door, with unlimited complimentary access included in their stay.

For an adults only option, couples and groups of friends can take advantage of amazing deals at the brand-new Barcelo Maya Riviera . Opening next month, this Riviera Maya oasis offers sprawling pool areas, delicious cuisine options, access to three neighbouring resorts and state-of-the-art suites – most of which offer breathtaking ocean views.

Families can take their travel budget even further with limited-time savings at Melia Marina Varadero . Overlooking the beautiful Marina Gaviota and the Hicacos Peninsula, this Varadero resort offers access to a nearby beach and action-packed activities like a kids club, climbing wall and games room. Plus, the whole family can stay together comfortably with accommodation options for five or more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine* and non-alcoholic beverage service. Plus, a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

