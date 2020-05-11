Emerging Challenges and Advances in Neuroscience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the completion of our 1st Edition of Neuroscience & Mental Disorders at Rome, Italy during July 01 - 02, 2019, We are pleased to announce our 2nd Edition of Neuroscience & Mental Disorders to be held at London, UK on 11 - 12 May, 2020.Neuroscience 2020 showcases the best medical practices in the world, and provides a one-of-a-kind forum to explore the complete spectrum of neurology from basic science to translation and application. We aim to narrow in on your scientific niche, and connect with the experts in your field.Neuroscience 2020 | London, UK is mainly designed to offer diverse sessions that address the theme “Emerging Challenges and Advances in Neuroscience” and explore advances in research, practice, management and education in relation to disparities as well as a breadth of other topics. This provides a platform that describes and discusses the increasing global public health importance of common neurological disorders such as dementia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsonism, headache & Migrane, multiple sclerosis, neuroinfections, neurological disorders associated with malnutrition, pain management, stroke and traumatic brain injuries, Psychiatric Disorders and also clinical aspects.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.