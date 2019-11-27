Outlook on the Global Market for Microneedles & Needle-Free Injection Systems/Jet Injectors, 2030 - Featuring 400+ Companies Within the Industry
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedles and Needle-Free Injection Systems / Jet Injectors (Devices based on Spring, Gas and Other Mechanisms) Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities associated with the needle-free injection systems and microneedles market, over the next 10-12 years.
Chapter Outlines
Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current scenario within the needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices market and describes its evolution in the short-mid term and long term.
Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to needle-free injection systems and microneedles, highlighting the growing demand for devices that enable painless administration of medication in the homecare setting. The chapter emphasizes the need for such devices, specifically in terms of the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases. Subsequently, it provides an overview of the different types of needle free injectors and microneedles, listing their specifications and varied mechanisms of action. It also features a brief discussion on the challenges related to the R&D efforts associated with such healthcare, offering insights on anticipated future trends.
Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the overall landscape of needle-free injection systems that are developed/being developed for administration of various drug products. It features an in-depth analysis of the devices, based on a number of parameters, such as details on intellectual property portfolio, current status of development, route of administration (subcutaneous/intradermal/intramuscular), actuation mechanism (spring-based, gas-powered and others), type of load (liquid and solid), usability (single use and multiple use), capacity of the device (in terms of drug volume) and target disease areas. In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.
Chapter 5 provides a detailed overview of the overall landscape of microneedle devices that are developed/being developed for administration of various drugs. It features an in-depth analysis of the devices, based on a number of parameters, such as development status of various products (under development and commercialized), details on intellectual property portfolio, type of microneedle device (hollow, solid and dissolving), route of administration (subcutaneous, transdermal, intradermal and others), microneedle length and target disease areas. In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.
Chapter 6 features a product competitiveness analysis of needle-free injection systems and microneedles, based on the supplier power and product specifications. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.
Chapter 7 provides detailed profiles of key needle-free injection systems and microneedle device developers. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), product portfolio and recent developments.
Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of needle-free injection systems and microneedles based on the AC (attractiveness versus competitiveness) matrix framework. It also includes a discussion on the relative market attractiveness and competitive strength of these devices. The purpose of the analysis is to enable companies to analyze their respective technical expertise, develop informed growth strategies (with respect to technical strength), and also make decisions related to acquiring new technologies or divesting the outdated ones.
Chapter 9 includes a brief case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations that offer services for medical devices with emphasis on drug delivery devices. The chapter also features a discussion of the various challenges associated with medical device manufacturing and regulatory guidelines for medical devices. In addition, the chapter presents a region-wise mapping of the developers of the needle-free injection systems and microneedles with the availability of medical device contract manufacturers.
Chapter 10 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via needle-free injection systems in the future. The list was compiled considering various parameters, such as (in alphabetical order) current status of development, dose concentration, dosing frequency, route of administration, type of dose (standard/weight dependent), expected patent expiry (relevant only for marketed drugs) and product sales (relevant only for marketed drugs). For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous/intramuscular/intravenous). Additionally, we reviewed over 1,400 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via needle free injectors and microneedles in the future was estimated using the weighted average of the aforementioned parameters.
Chapter 11 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via microneedle devices in the future. The list was compiled considering various parameters, such as (in alphabetical order) current status of development, dose concentration, dosing frequency, route of administration, type of dose (standard/weight dependent), expected patent expiry (relevant only for marketed drugs) and product sales (relevant only for marketed drugs). For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous/intramuscular/intravenous). Additionally, we reviewed over 1,400 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via needle free injectors and microneedles in the future was estimated using the weighted average of the aforementioned parameters.
Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of needle free injectors and microneedles, till the year 2030. We have segregated the opportunity of needle-free injection systems on the basis of different types of actuation mechanisms (spring-based, gas powered and others), routes of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal), target disease indication (infectious diseases, diabetes, pain disorders and others), product usability (disposable and re-usable) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World). Similarly, the projected future opportunity for microneedle devices has been analyzed across various types of microneedle devices (hollow, solid and dissolving), target disease indication (infectious diseases, osteoarthritis, pain disorders, cancer, and others), type of intervention (vaccines, therapeutic agent and others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World).
Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Michael Schrader (CEO and Founder, Vaxess Technologies), Patrick Anquetil (CEO, Portal Instruments) and Henry King (Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture).
Chapter 14 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the drug delivery devices industry.
Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.
Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.
Key Topics Covered
1 PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Chapter Overview
3.2. Conventional Parenteral Drug Delivery
3.2.1. Needlestick Injuries
3.2.2. Incidence and Cost Burden Related to Needlestick Injuries
3.3. Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery
3.3.1. Key Drivers of Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Systems
3.3.1.1. Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases
3.3.1.2. Healthcare Cost Savings
3.3.1.3. Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations
3.3.1.4. Growing Injectable Drugs Market
3.3.1.5. Need for Improving Medication Adherence
3.4. Needle-Free Injection Technology
3.4.1. Key Components of Needle-Free Injection Systems
3.4.1.1. Injection Device
3.4.1.2. Nozzle
3.4.1.3. Pressure Source
3.4.2. Operating Mechanism
3.4.3. Classification of Injectors based on Type of Load
3.4.3.1. Powder-based Injectors
3.4.3.2. Liquid-based Injectors
3.4.3.3. Depot Projectile-based Injectors
3.4.4. Injectors based on Different Actuation Mechanisms
3.4.4.1. Spring Loaded Jet Injectors
3.4.4.2. Battery Powdered Jet Injectors
3.4.4.3. Gas Powdered Jet Injectors
3.4.4.4. Laser Powered Injectors
3.4.4.5. Lorentz Force-based Injectors
3.5. Drug Delivery through Microneedle Devices
3.5.1. Types of Microneedle Devices
3.5.2. Advantages of Microneedle Devices
3.5.3. Fabrication of Microneedle Devices
3.5.4. Operating Mechanism of Microneedle Devices
3.6. Needle-Free Injection Systems and Microneedle Devices: Unaddressed Challenges
3.7. Future of Needle-Free Injection Systems and Microneedle Devices
4 NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS: MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Needle-Free Injection Systems: List of Developers
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location
4.3. Needle-Free Injection Systems: List of Available / Under Development Devices
4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Load
4.3.2. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.3.3. Analysis by Actuation Mechanism
4.3.4. Analysis by Status of Development
4.3.5. Analysis by Patent Availability
4.4. Needle-Free Injection Systems: Additional Information
4.4.1. Analysis by Target Disease Area
4.4.2. Analysis by Device Capacity
4.4.3. Analysis by Product Usability
4.5. Needle-Free Injection Systems: Recent Partnerships (2015-2019)
5 MICRONEEDLE DEVICES: MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Microneedle Devices: List of Developers
5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location
5.3. Microneedle Devices: List of Available / Under Development Devices
5.3.1. Analysis by Type of Microneedle Devices
5.3.2. Analysis by Route of Administration
5.3.3. Analysis by Length of the Needle
5.3.4. Analysis by Target Disease Area
5.3.5. Analysis by Patent Availability
6 PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology
6.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters
6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Needle-Free Injection Systems
6.4.1. Spring-based Needle-Free Injection Systems
6.4.2. Gas-powered Needle-Free Injection Systems
6.4.3. Other Needle-Free Injection Systems
6.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Microneedle Devices
6.5.1. Hollow Microneedle Devices
6.5.2. Solid Microneedle Devices
6.5.3. Dissolving Microneedle Devices
6.5.4. Other Microneedle Devices
7 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Product Portfolio
7.2.2.1. Iject
7.2.2.2. Vitajet
7.2.2.3. Serojet
7.2.2.4. ZetaJet
7.2.2.5. Biojector 2000
7.2.2.6. Jupiter Jet
7.2.2.7. ID PEN
7.3. Medical International Technology
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Product Portfolio
7.3.2.1. MED-JET MBX
7.3.2.2. MED-JET H4
7.3.2.3. MED-JET H-III
7.3.2.4. Meso-Jet
7.4. D'Antonio Consultants International
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Product Portfolio
7.4.2.1. LectraJet HS
7.4.2.2. LectraJet M3 RA
7.4.2.3. LectraJet M4 RA
7.5. Enesi Pharma
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Product Portfolio
7.5.2.1. ImplaVax
7.6. PharmaJet
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Product Portfolio
7.6.2.1. PharmaJet Stratis
7.6.2.2. Tropis
7.7. Inolife Sciences
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Product Portfolio
7.7.2.1. Inojex 30
7.7.2.2. Nanojex
7.8. Valeritas
7.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.2. Product Portfolio
7.8.2.1. V-Go
7.9. NanoPass Technologies
7.9.1. Company Overview
7.9.2. Product Portfolio
7.9.2.1. MicronJet600
7.9.2.2. MicroPyramid
7.10. 3M
7.10.1. Company Overview
7.10.2. Product Portfolio
7.10.2.1. Hollow Microstructured Transdermal System
7.10.2.2. Solid Microstructured Transdermal System
7.11. Micropoint Technologies
7.11.1. Company Overview
7.11.2. Product Portfolio
7.11.2.1. Micropoint Patch
7.11.2.2. Hollow Microneedle Hub
7.12. Nemaura Pharma
7.12.1. Company Overview
7.12.2. Product Portfolio
7.12.2.1. Memspatch
7.12.2.2. Micro-Patch
7.12.2.3. Mycrolator
8 AC MATRIX
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. AC Matrix: An Overview
8.2.1. Strong Business Units
8.2.2. Average Business Units
8.2.3. Weak Business Units
8.3. AC Matrix: Analytical Methodology
8.4. AC Matrix: Plotting the Information
8.5. AC Matrix: Analyzing the Data
8.5.1. Strong Business Units
8.5.2. Average Business Units
8.5.3. Weak Business Units
8.6. Concluding Remarks
9 CASE STUDY: DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Challenges Associated with Medical Device Manufacturing
9.3. Role of Contract Manufacturing Organizations in the Device Development Process
9.4. Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices
9.5. Drug Delivery Device: List of Contract Manufacturers
9.5.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.5.2. Analysis by Company size
9.5.3. Analysis by Geographical Location
9.6. Geographical Distribution of Device Developers and Contract Service Providers
10 NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEMS: LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Marketed Drugs Candidates
10.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems
10.2.2. Likely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems
10.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems
10.2.4. Unlikely Candidates for Delivery via Needle-Free Injection Systems
10.3. Clinical Drug Candidates (Biologics)
10.4. Clinical Drug Candidates (Small Molecules)
11 MICRONEEDLE DEVICES: LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Marketed Drugs Candidates
11.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices
11.2.2. Likely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices
11.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices
11.2.4. Unlikely Candidates for Delivery via Microneedle Devices
11.3. Clinical Drug Candidates (Biologics)
11.4. Clinical Drug Candidates (Small Molecules)
12 MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
12.3. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, 2019-2030
12.4. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Actuation Mechanism, 2019-2030
12.5. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030
12.6. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2019-2030
12.7. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Product Usability, 2019-2030
12.8. Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030
12.8.1 Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America, 2019-2030
12.8.1.1. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Actuation Mechanism, 2019-2030
12.8.1.2. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030
12.8.1.3. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2019-2030
12.8.1.4. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in North America: Distribution by Product Usability, 2019-2030
12.8.2. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in Europe, 2019-2030
12.8.3. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in Asia, 2019-2030
12.8.4. Needle-Free Injection Systems Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030
12.9. Global Microneedle Devices Market, 2019-2030
12.10. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Microneedle, 2019-2030
12.11. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2019- 2030
12.12. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Intervention, 2019-2030
12.13. Global Microneedle Devices Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030
13 INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Vaxess Technologies
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Michael Schrader, CEO and Founder
13.3. Portal Instruments
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Patrick Anquetil, CEO
13.3. Innoture
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Henry King, Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager
14 CONCLUDING REMARKS
15 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
16 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- AbbVie
- AbGenomics
- Ablynx
- ABO Pharmaceuticals
- Acceleron Pharma
- Actavis Pharma
- Activa Brand Products
- ADC Therapeutics
- AdminMed
- Adrenomed
- Aduro Biotech
- Advaxis
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- Affibody
- Agenus
- AgonOx
- Aijex Pharma International
- AIM ImmunoTech
- Akesobio Australia
- AKRA DERMOJET
- Alder BioPharmaceuticals
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alkahest
- Alkermes
- Allakos
- Allergan
- Allozyne
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- AlphaCore Pharma
- Altor BioScience
- Ambrx
- amcure
- American Medical Systems
- AMETEK Engineered Medical Components
- Amgen
- Amicus Therapeutics
- Amphivena Therapeutics
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
- Amsino
- Anesiva
- Angiochem
- Antares Pharma
- Antaros Medical
- Apex Medical Technologies
- Apogee Technology
- Aprea Therapeutics
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- argenx
- Argos Therapeutics
- ArmaGen
- ARMO BioSciences
- Aronora
- Asklepion Pharmaceuticals
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Atridia
- Atrion
- Australasian Medical & Scientific
- Avant Medical
- AVEO Oncology
- Axon Neuroscience
- B&A Health
- Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Baxter International
- Bayer HealthCare
- Bayhill Therapeutics
- Becton Dickinson
- BeiGene
- Beijing Dongfang Biotech
- Beijing QS Medical Technology
- Berg
- BioArctic Neuroscience
- BIOCAD
- BIOCORP
- Biogen
- BioIntegrator
- Bioject Medical Technologies
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- Biomerics
- Bioniz Therapeutics
- BioNTech
- Bio-Path Holdings
- BioSerenTach
- Biotest
- Biotest Pharmaceuticals
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BioValve Technologies
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Calando Pharmaceuticals
- CANbridge Life Sciences
- Cancer Advances
- Canon Virginia
- Cara Therapeutics
- Carclo
- Caretek Medical
- Catalyst Biosciences
- Celgene
- Celldex Therapeutics
- CEL-SCI
- Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute
- Chimerix
- Chiron
- CHO Pharma
- Chugai Pharmaceuticals
- Circadian Technologies
- Cirtec Medical
- Clearside Biomedical
- Cleveland BioLabs
- Conjupro Biotherapeutics
- Consort Medical
- Contract Medical International
- ContraFect
- Corium International
- Cour Pharmaceuticals
- Covestro
- Crossject
- CSL Behring
- CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology
- CStone Pharmaceuticals
- CureTech
- CytoDyn
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- D'Antonio Consultants International
- Debiotech
- Dekkun
- Delta-Fly Pharma
- Denderon
- Desitin Pharma
- Diabetes Management International
- DiaMedica Therapeutics
- Diamyd Medical
- Doctor Pack
- Donatelle
- DSM
- Eastek International
- EG-GILERO
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- Elusys Therapeutics
- EMD Serono
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Emory University
- Empower Clinics
- Endocyte
- Enesi Pharma
- EnGeneIC
- EpicentRx
- European Pharma Group
- Europlaz Technologies
- Evergreen Research
- F2G
- Fabrico Medical
- Felton International
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- FFF Enterprises
- FibroGen
- Five Prime Therapeutics
- Flex
- FluGen
- Forefront Medical Technology
- Freudenberg Medical
- FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals
- Galaxy Biotech
- Galena Biopharma
- Genentech
- GENERON
- GeneScience Pharmaceuticals
- Genexine
- Genzyme
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- GeoVax
- Gerresheimer
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Glide Technologies
- Gliknik
- Guangzhou Cellprotek Pharmaceutical
- GW Plastics
- H&T Presspart
- HAL Allergy
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Haywood Vocational Opportunities
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Huabo Biopharm
- IEC Electronics
- ImClone Systems
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Immune Response BioPharma
- ImmunGene
- Immunocore
- ImmunoFrontier
- ImmunoGen
- Immunomedics
- Immunotope
- Immunovaccine
- ImmuPatch
- Implicit Bioscience
- Incuron
- Incyte
- INCYTO
- Injex
- Innate Pharma
- Innoture Medical Technology
- Innovent Biologics
- Inolife Sciences
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Integer
- Interplex
- iNtRON Biotechnology
- Inzign
- IO Biotech
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Ipsen
- ISU ABXIS
- Jabil
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Jerini
- JHL Biotech
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Jiangsu T-Mab Biopharma
- Johnson & Johnson
- Jounce Therapeutics
- Julphar
- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals
- KeyBioscience
- Kiniska Pharmaceuticals
- Kissei Pharmaceutical
- Kura Oncology
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Lenis Medicals
- LEO Pharma
- Levicept
- Life Science Pharmaceuticals
- LTS
- Lundbeck
- M&M Qualtech
- MabVax Therapeutics
- Mack Molding
- MacroGenics
- Mada Medical Products
- Marathon Pharmaceuticals
- McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- McKesson and Moore Medical
- Medical International Technology
- MedImmune
- MedRx
- Menarini Group
- Merck
- Mereo BioPharma
- Meridian Medical Technologies
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- Mersana Therapeutics
- Merus
- Merz Pharma
- Microdermics
- Micron Biomedical
- Micropoint Technologies
- Midwest Interventional Systems
- Mika Medical
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals
- MiNA Therapeutics
- miRagen Therapeutics
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Modulus
- Molecular Partners
- Molecular Templates
- MolMed
- MorphoSys
- Morphotek
- Movi SpA
- Mundipharma
- National Association of Convenience Stores
- Namaste Technologies
- NanoPass Technologies
- NantBioScience
- Nanyang Technological University
- Natech Plastics
- National University of Singapore
- Naurex
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Nemaura Pharma
- Nemera
- Neogenix Oncology
- Neon Therapeutics
- Neotech Medical
- Nexeon MedSystems
- Nordic Bioscience
- Northern Biologics
- Novartis
- NovInject
- Novo Nordisk
- OBI Pharma
- Occam Design
- Octapharma
- Omeros
- Oncology Venture
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
- OncoPep
- Oncopeptides
- Oncternal Therapeutics
- Oncurious
- Optimer Biotechnology
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- P3 Medical
- Paion UK
- Paramit
- PATH
- Penjet
- Peridot
- Pfizer
- Pharma Tech
- PharmaJet
- PharmaMar
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
- Phillips-Medisize
- Philogen
- Phosplatin Therapeutics
- Picofluidics
- Pierre Fabre
- Pique Therapeutics
- Plastikon
- Plexus
- Polaris Group
- Polyphor
- Polyzen
- Portal Instruments
- Precision Engineered Products
- Precision MicroFab
- Preco
- PrECOG
- Premier Distributing
- Prescient Therapeutics
- Prestige BioPharma
- Pro-Dex
- Promedior
- Prometheus Laboratories
- Protalix Biotherapeutics
- Proven Process Medical Devices
- Providence Enterprise
- Public Health England
- Pulse NeedleFree Systems
- Quality Tech Services
- Quest PharmaTech
- Quintessence Biosciences
- Radius Health
- Recro Pharma
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- REMD Biotherapeutics
- Resolve Therapeutics
- rEVO Biologics
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Riverside Medical Packaging
- Rchling Medical
- Samsung Bioepis
- SanaVita Medical
- Sanmina
- Sanofi
- Santarus
- Sanzyme
- Savient Pharmaceuticals
- scPharmaceuticals
- Seattle Genetics
- Selecta Biosciences
- Selexys Pharmaceuticals
- Sementis
- Seoul National University
- Serina Therapeutics
- Serum Institute of India
- Shire
- SHL Group
- Shreya Life Sciences
- SkinJect
- SMC
- Sovrin Plastics
- Stealth BioTherapeutics
- Stellartech Research
- SteriPack
- Stevanato Group
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Switchback Medical
- SymBio Pharmaceuticals
- Symphogen
- Synermore Biologics
- Syntimmune
- Syros Pharmaceuticals
- TaiMed Biologics
- Taiwan Liposome Company
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tanvex BioPharma
- Tarveda Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- TG Therapeutics
- The National Medical Products
- TheraJect
- The University of Iowa
- Tolero Pharmaceuticals
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Translational Sciences
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- Trend Technologies
- TRICOR Systems
- TRITECH BIOMED INTERNATIONAL
- Turnstone Biologics
- UCB
- United BioPharma
- University of Oxford
- University of South Australia
- Vaccibody
- Vaccinex
- Valeritas
- Valtronic
- VascuTech Medical
- vasopharm BIOTECH
- Vaupell
- Vaxxas
- Vaxess Technologies
- ViiV Healthcare
- Visterra
- ViVO Smart Medical Devices
- Vivozon
- Vizient
- Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Westmed Medical Group
- Wockhardt
- World Health Organization
- XBiotech
- Xencor
- Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research
- XOMA
- Zafgen
- Zenius
- Zogenix
- Zosano Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9pn2u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.