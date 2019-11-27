Outlook on the Global Market for Microneedles & Needle-Free Injection Systems/Jet Injectors, 2030 - Featuring 400+ Companies Within the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedles and Needle-Free Injection Systems / Jet Injectors (Devices based on Spring, Gas and Other Mechanisms) Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities associated with the needle-free injection systems and microneedles market, over the next 10-12 years.



Chapter Outlines



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current scenario within the needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices market and describes its evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to needle-free injection systems and microneedles, highlighting the growing demand for devices that enable painless administration of medication in the homecare setting. The chapter emphasizes the need for such devices, specifically in terms of the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases. Subsequently, it provides an overview of the different types of needle free injectors and microneedles, listing their specifications and varied mechanisms of action. It also features a brief discussion on the challenges related to the R&D efforts associated with such healthcare, offering insights on anticipated future trends.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the overall landscape of needle-free injection systems that are developed/being developed for administration of various drug products. It features an in-depth analysis of the devices, based on a number of parameters, such as details on intellectual property portfolio, current status of development, route of administration (subcutaneous/intradermal/intramuscular), actuation mechanism (spring-based, gas-powered and others), type of load (liquid and solid), usability (single use and multiple use), capacity of the device (in terms of drug volume) and target disease areas. In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed overview of the overall landscape of microneedle devices that are developed/being developed for administration of various drugs. It features an in-depth analysis of the devices, based on a number of parameters, such as development status of various products (under development and commercialized), details on intellectual property portfolio, type of microneedle device (hollow, solid and dissolving), route of administration (subcutaneous, transdermal, intradermal and others), microneedle length and target disease areas. In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.



Chapter 6 features a product competitiveness analysis of needle-free injection systems and microneedles, based on the supplier power and product specifications. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 7 provides detailed profiles of key needle-free injection systems and microneedle device developers. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), product portfolio and recent developments.



Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of needle-free injection systems and microneedles based on the AC (attractiveness versus competitiveness) matrix framework. It also includes a discussion on the relative market attractiveness and competitive strength of these devices. The purpose of the analysis is to enable companies to analyze their respective technical expertise, develop informed growth strategies (with respect to technical strength), and also make decisions related to acquiring new technologies or divesting the outdated ones.



Chapter 9 includes a brief case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations that offer services for medical devices with emphasis on drug delivery devices. The chapter also features a discussion of the various challenges associated with medical device manufacturing and regulatory guidelines for medical devices. In addition, the chapter presents a region-wise mapping of the developers of the needle-free injection systems and microneedles with the availability of medical device contract manufacturers.



Chapter 10 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via needle-free injection systems in the future. The list was compiled considering various parameters, such as (in alphabetical order) current status of development, dose concentration, dosing frequency, route of administration, type of dose (standard/weight dependent), expected patent expiry (relevant only for marketed drugs) and product sales (relevant only for marketed drugs). For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous/intramuscular/intravenous). Additionally, we reviewed over 1,400 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via needle free injectors and microneedles in the future was estimated using the weighted average of the aforementioned parameters.



Chapter 11 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via microneedle devices in the future. The list was compiled considering various parameters, such as (in alphabetical order) current status of development, dose concentration, dosing frequency, route of administration, type of dose (standard/weight dependent), expected patent expiry (relevant only for marketed drugs) and product sales (relevant only for marketed drugs). For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous/intramuscular/intravenous). Additionally, we reviewed over 1,400 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via needle free injectors and microneedles in the future was estimated using the weighted average of the aforementioned parameters.



Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of needle free injectors and microneedles, till the year 2030. We have segregated the opportunity of needle-free injection systems on the basis of different types of actuation mechanisms (spring-based, gas powered and others), routes of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal), target disease indication (infectious diseases, diabetes, pain disorders and others), product usability (disposable and re-usable) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World). Similarly, the projected future opportunity for microneedle devices has been analyzed across various types of microneedle devices (hollow, solid and dissolving), target disease indication (infectious diseases, osteoarthritis, pain disorders, cancer, and others), type of intervention (vaccines, therapeutic agent and others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World).



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Michael Schrader (CEO and Founder, Vaxess Technologies), Patrick Anquetil (CEO, Portal Instruments) and Henry King (Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture).



Chapter 14 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the drug delivery devices industry.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

