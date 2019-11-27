/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Netherlands: Advanced Facilities Analysis 2019" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Dutch market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in the Netherlands. It outlines advanced facilities in industrial areas in which Netherlands has centers of excellence.



Netherlands's largest company is Shell oil accounting for 80% of the revenue in the country. The Dutch company is on a collusion course with destruction of the environment, threatening flooding and climate shifts that are detrimental to human habitation of the earth.



The development of the oil and gas energy business in the Netherlands poses extraordinary risk to the environment, a risk acknowledged by Shell oil. Shell forecast the planetary consequences of emissions that CO2 levels could double, by 2030. The major oil companies do not dispute the links between their products, global warming, and ecological calamity.



Shell's assessment foresaw a one-meter sea-level rise, disintegration of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, resulting in a worldwide rise in sea level of five to six meters, inundation of entire low-lying countries. This is particularly bad news for the Netherlands which has so much of the country below sea level. The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, $4.3 billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.



The Netherlands is a major healthcare research center. MSD's expansion in the Netherlands is a strategic decision by Merck. The country has one of the most concentrated life sciences regions in the world. In fact, Holland is home to more than 2,500 innovative life sciences and health companies and research organizations. Within a 120-mile radius there is a cluster of 360 of those innovative life sciences companies. Major multinational companies in the country include Boston Scientific, Stryker, Astellas, GlaxoSmithKline and Medtronic. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a major healthcare provider. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Amsterdam. It employs 74,000 people across 100 countries.



Brexit has been a draw for business in the Netherlands. Unilever is consolidating its headquarters in the Netherlands, abandoning a U.K. base it has maintained for nearly a century. The move was a blow to the U.K. Prime Minister. Brexit has been an issue for UK based companies.



Flora Holland is a major aspect of the Netherlands. Aalsmeer flower auction is known as Flora Holland. The largest flower auction in the world, it moves 12.6 billion flowers and plants each year. Flora is housed in the second-largest building in the world, with 518,000 square metres of floor space.



The Nordic data centre space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data centre capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data centre industry has grown by 10 per cent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.



Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for Netherlands. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Netherlands. Netherlands is characterized by a desire for people to get along. The Dutch take a strong stand on issues, particularly achieving consensus among different groups. Suing, litigation is distasteful and a course of action of last resort for the Dutch. Use of arbitration is common.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Netherlands Profile

2.1 Netherlands Construction Investment Programme is Set to Grow

2.2 Quality of The Dutch Business Climate

2.3 Netherlands Construction Barriers for International Companies

2.4 Dutch Government Positions to Support Construction

2.5 Netherlands Environmental Work Safety



3. Netherlands Safety Culture

3.1 Dutch Worksite Inspections

3.2 Dutch Initiatives for Safety Inspections

3.3 Netherlands Environmental Positioning

3.4 Enforcement in Netherlands



4. Taxation in Netherlands

4.1 Taxation Authority

4.2 Netherlands Corporate Taxes

4.3 Netherlands Personal Income Tax Rates

4.4 Taxation of Non-Residents

4.5 Netherlands Double Taxation Agreements



5. Legal System in Netherlands

5.1 Legal System

5.1.1 Dutch Legislature

5.1.2 Dutch Executive Branch

5.2 Court System in Netherlands

5.3 Netherlands Application of the Law - Prison Systems

5.4 Dutch Legal System and Advisory Councils

5.5 Dutch Universal Access to Health Care

5.6 Netherlands Typical Delivery Model Applicable - Contract Type

5.7 Netherlands Regional Government

5.8 Netherlands Local Regulations & Compliance

5.9 Supervision of Construction Contracts

5.9.1 Supervision of Construction Contracts via Software

5.9.2 Dutch Labor Union Market

5.10 Work Permits in Netherlands

5.11 Driving in Netherlands

5.12 Permitting Requirements of Developments in Netherlands

5.13 The National Building Code of Netherlands

5.14 Ministry of The Environment Steers and Monitors Construction

5.15 Municipalities Steer and Monitor Construction in Their Area of Netherlands

5.16 Local Netherlands

5.17 Responsibilities Building Project: Planning a Construction Project in Netherlands



6. Environmental Issues in Netherlands

6.1 Atmospheric Issues in Netherlands

6.2 Netherlands Needs to Meet Carbon Emissions and Climate Change Targets

6.3 Water Issues in Netherlands

6.4 Waste Issues in Netherlands

6.5 Netherlands EIA'S

6.6 Netherlands Sustainable Development



7. Advanced Manufacturing Sector in Netherlands

7.1 Foreign Direct Investments FDI IN Netherlands

7.2 Netherlands - Investment Considerations

7.3 Dutch Government Measures to Motivate or Restrict FDI

7.4 Description of Industry Sectors in Netherlands and Companies Needing Construction

7.5 Industrial Companies and Construction in Netherlands and the Nordic Countries

7.6 Major Companies in Netherlands:

7.7 Netherlands Shipping and Trading

7.7.1 SHV

7.8 Telecommunications Services

7.8.1 KPN

7.8.2 Vodafone Libertel B.V.

7.8.3 T-Mobile Netherlands BV

7.8.4 VEON

7.9 Automotive, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Retail

7.9.1 Tesla

7.9.2 Airbus

7.9.3 Ahold Delhaize

7.9.4 Forever 21

7.9.5 Nike

7.10 Energy

7.10.1 Royal Dutch Shell

7.10.2 Royal Dutch Shell Environmental Vulnerability

7.10.3 GasTerra

7.11 Pharmaceuticals, Flowers, Beer, Beverages, and Food

7.11.1 MSD

7.11.2 Aspen

7.11.3 Unilever

7.11.4 Ahold Delhaize

7.11.5 Heineken

7.11.6 Louis Dreyfus

7.11.7 Flora Holland

7.11.8 Mars

7.11.9 Coca-Cola

7.11.10 Kraft Heinz

7.11.11 Michael Lewis Company Distribution

7.12 Netherlands Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:

7.12.1 Philips

7.12.2 BD Diagnostics

7.13 Chemicals, IT, and Data Centers in Netherlands

7.13.1 Google Cloud Region in the Netherlands

7.13.2 Google in the Netherlands Google invests 1 billion in data centers in the Netherlands 21 Jun 2019

7.13.3 Google Sees Netherlands Attractive For Expansion

7.13.4 Google

7.13.5 Cisco Systems

7.13.6 APM Terminals

7.13.7 Fujifilm

7.13.8 SABIC

7.13.9 Eastman

7.13.10 LyondellBasell

7.13.11 Siemens

7.13.12 Omron

7.13.13 Dutch Government Support for Data Centers

7.13.14 Apple

7.13.15 Facebook



8. Competition - Engineering & Construction Providers

8.1 Engineering Consultancies

8.1.1 Royal BAM Group - Koninklijke BAM Groep' Koninklijke Bam Groep (Netherlands)

8.1.2 Fluor Netherlands

8.1.3 Cisterra

8.1.4 Bechtel

8.1.5 Heijmans N.V.

8.2 Architects Serving the Dutch Market

8.2.1 Benthem Crouwel Architekten

8.2.2 Octatube

8.2.3 Wiel Arets Architects



9. Characteristics of Local Business Culture

9.1 Litigious or Deal-Making?

9.2 Netherlands Anti-Corruption Credentials



