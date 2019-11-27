GE Steam Power and buildOn breaks ground on new school in Senegal

New school in Kaolack, Senegal will provide a safe learning environment for 150 learners; Demonstrates GE Steam Power’s (https://www.GE.com/) ongoing commitment to support local communities empower youth and provide opportunities in SSA region; Marks four of five schools to be built in Nepal and Senegal through GE and buildOn partnership. This brings the total to 47 schools worldwide

GE Steam Power alongside its longstanding nonprofit organisation, buildOn, announced the groundbreaking of a new school in Kaolack, Senegal. This marks the fourth of five schools to be built in Nepal and Senegal bringing the total to 47 schools worldwide. In addition to this, close to 10 schools have been built in South Africa as part of GE Steam Power’s school infrastructure project aimed at creating a conducive environment that will aid learning.

“GE Steam Power is committed to supporting the SSA region in all aspects – from providing the best technology for dependable power generation to developing local communities and offering those in serious need a chance to better their lives,” said Lee Dawes, Regional Leader for GE Steam Power SSA. “We are proud to continue our partnership with buildOn with this new school in Senegal. Thank you to all employees, volunteers and supporters for their contributions and donations towards this important project.”

Known as the “GE Switzerland School,” GE’s Steam Power businesses – which is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland is the main contributor to the project. This is one of several community development projects GE Steam Power is involved in across the SSA region. Along with the support of the GE Foundation’s 1:1 gift matching program, GE Steam Power has fundraised a total of $30,000 USD to build the new school. Once completed and fully operational, 150 learners will be invited and admitted into the new school.

GE Steam Power and buildOn volunteers traveled to Kaolack, Senegal recently to help break ground and lay down the foundations of the school. The teams on the project also spent time with the families and local communities through buildOn’s cultural exchange program where they had an opportunity to learn about the culture of the communities they were supporting while also sharing pieces of their own lives.

buildOn is a non-profit organization that aims to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy through education. They select some of the poorest countries in the world and recruit volunteers to fundraise and travel to build schools.

Media Contact: Londi Sibisi Marketing Communications Manager GE Steam Power, SSA +27609950504 Londi.sibisi@ge.com

Andrea Doan Executive-Global Communication GE Steam Power +41795547013 andrea.doane@ge.com

About GE Steam Power:

GE Steam Power (https://www.GE.com/) is an industry leader in cleaner power generation, supporting customers with everything from full turnkey plants to individual components, upgrades, and core operations and maintenance services for their coal and nuclear power plants. As today’s #1 steam franchise with more than 30% of the world’s steam turbine capacity, 50% of the world's steam turbines for nuclear power plants and 30% of the world’s boilers, GE Steam Power is delivering solutions that ensure a productive future for power plants all over the world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.