Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to Turkey

H.E. Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, will pay an official visit to Turkey on 26-27 November 2019.

During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Somalia as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.



