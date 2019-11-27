WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Military Cyber Weapons Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024”.

Military Cyber Weapons Market 2019

Military cyber weapons are a class of malware agent used by the military, paramilitary, or governmental institutions used against targets on digital platforms. These are deployed in situations where the targets are digitally vulnerable and mostly via a connected network like the internet or via remote access of planted software. Military cyber weapons are mainly used in hostile environments which would otherwise require the use of force or espionage. These, mostly used as a part of an offensive tactic, can also be equipped to act as a defensive system.

Listed Key Manufacturers

Northrop Grumman

Saab

Israel Aerospace Industries

BAE Systems

Airbus

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

FireEye

Increased spending by governments worldwide on defence and military has led to a huge demand for military-grade digital solutions and development of military cyber weapons. These are state-sponsored and employed for use against targets mostly to disrupt the system or to gain valuable information. These are also used to sabotage target systems in order to cause widespread damage through digital shutdowns. While most systems are attacked via a network or over the internet, even offline systems can be affected during a cyber weapons attack.

The report on the global military cyber weapons market is compiled after extensive primary and secondary research and aims to present a comprehensive analysis of the global military ammunition market. An executive summary of military ammunition is carried out and strategic recommendations are made. The market dynamics regarding the overall market and the various product outlooks have been included in the report. The key manufacturers along with their product offerings and specifications have been presented based on the business data from the years 2017-18.

Market Segmentation of Military Cyber Weapons Market

The segmentation of the global military cyber weapons market has been carried out in this particular report on the broad classification of the product type and application. The various platforms and sections that the product cover are presented under the product type segmentation while the major application segments have been classified under the end-user sectors.

The market split based on the product type is given as:

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Industrial Control System Security

The market split based on the major applications, covering the fields they are used in, is presented as:

Communication Network

Power Grid

Air Traffic Control

Transportation Systems

Financial Systems

Hospitals

Regional Overview of Military Cyber Weapons Industry

The global military cyber weapons market is divided into different regions and constituent countries which include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). This regional analysis covers the various manufacturers and the market share of key manufacturers regionally. The supply and demand for the various regions and the trade that occurs in these regions is comprehensively analyzed and presented in the report. The regional market growth rates have been charted based on the data from 2014-19.

Industry News of Military Cyber Weapons Market 2019

16th Air Force, Air Force Cyber, a wing of the US Air Force has recently launched an initiative called 12N12 to streamline all of its range of cyber weapon systems tools. Launched on July 1, 2019, the project aims to replace, reduce and consolidate the tools, systems and applications operators and analysts employ within the cyberspace security and defence mission area in a span of one year.

