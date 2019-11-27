Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market to Reach USD 70.57 Billion by 2026; Increasing Technological Advancements in VR Solution Offerings Will Foster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Are Facebook Technologies, LLC., Nvidia Corporation, Wevr, HTC Corporation, Unity Technologies, Microsoft, Samsung, Magic Leap, Inc., Google, WorldViz, NextVR Inc., EON Reality, Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Apple Inc., Sony.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing R&D investments by key players is expected to enable growth of the market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The virtual reality in gaming and entertainment market size stood at USD 4.15 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 70.57 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 40.1% between 2019-2026.

As per the report, on the basis of device, the virtual reality in the gaming and entertainment market is segmented into mobile, console/PC and standalone. The mobile/phones segmented is expected to gain a huge share in the market owing to the rising popularity of phone-based VR. VR has also become a key field of new 5G commercial use. Furthermore, the rising focus of major companies towards the development of VR in mobile phones will contribute growth. For instance, ICT giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook, virtual reality has become the mainstream of the market. Extended reality is an umbrella term for VR and AR technologies, which are becoming an emerging market within the industries. VR has become the development focus in the mobile internet evolution era towards artificial intelligence.





To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-reality-gaming-market-100271





In addition, the increasing demand for console/PC games will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The rising focus of developers and researchers towards the integration of fully immersive VR games and pre-installed console/PC games will further aid the segment growth during the forecast period.

The report provides an all-encompassing summary of the virtual reality in the gaming and entertainment market. An elaborative study of innovations and developments along with recent market trends. It discusses every aspect in detail and provides factual data for the same.



Increasing Technological Advancements in Optical Devices Will Favor Growth

The increasing technological advancements in optical devices such as optical trackers including beacon trackers, pattern recognition, laser ranging, and others is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. The advancement in mechanical trackers, 3D input devices have significantly expanded the market size. Furthermore, the virtual reality in gaming and entertainment market trends include increasing partnerships between key companies. For instance, NextVR, provider of broadcasting live events in virtual reality, announced a partnership with Central Station Records to bring an unprecedented music experience to the public. This partnership primarily aims to provide on-demand virtual reality experience featuring renowned musical groups. However, lack of social VR games, accessibility, and inadequate VR content may restrict the market growth during the forecast period



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-reality-gaming-market-100271





Launch Of Oculus Rift S By Oculus VR Will Aid Expansion

Oculus VR announced Oculus Rift S, a virtual reality head-mounted display. The Rift S requires a PC like the original Rift. All games available on the original Rift work seamlessly on the Rift S. Regardless of the similarities, the Rift S is an entirely new headset with different hardware, inside out tracking, and different controllers. The launch of the new virtual reality head-mounted display is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the announcement of NextVR’s content on the STEAM platform is predicted to propel the growth of the market. For instance, NextVR has announced to bring its portfolio of sports and entertainment content to STEAM, a platform for digital entertainment. With the NextVR app available on the STEAM platform users can enjoy on-demand and live immersive virtual reality experience.

List of the Key Companies Operating in The Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market are:

Facebook Technologies, LLC.

Nvidia Corporation

Wevr

HTC Corporation

Unity Technologies

Microsoft

Samsung

Magic Leap, Inc.

Google

WorldViz

NextVR Inc.

EON Reality, Inc.

Firsthand Technology Inc.

Apple Inc.

Sony



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-reality-gaming-market-100271





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Value Chain Analysis

Global Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Software Content By Device (Value) Mobile Console/PC Standalone By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/virtual-reality-gaming-market-100271





Browse Related Reports:

Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Nonimmersive, Semi-Immersive), By Industry Vertical (Gaming & Entertainment Media, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing), By Application (Training & Simulation, Educational, Attraction, Research & Development) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education and Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation and Therapy Procedures and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Commercial, Consumer, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Fortune Business Insights



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.