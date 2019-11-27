Fangdd to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on December 4, 2019 Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:



United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong, China: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: #2686986

The replay will be accessible through December 12, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:



United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #2686986

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/ .



About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by technology. FangDD operates China’s largest online real estate marketplace as measured by the number of registered agents on its marketplace as of December 31, 2018. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 911,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2018. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

FangDD

Ms. Jing Meng

General Manager, Capital Markets Department

Tel: +86 (0755) 2699-8968

Email: ir@fangdd.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-1649

Email: FangDD@icrinc.com



