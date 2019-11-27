Bailey Nelson Announces Significant Black Friday Discounts

Customers can expect up to 60% off select frames and lenses from the global Austrailian eyewear retailer

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian eyewear brand Bailey Nelson is set for the biggest sales day of the year. Today, ahead of the holiday, they’re rolling out their Black Friday discount, offering highly coveted frames and lenses for as low as $80.00 CAD. The promotional offer will remain valid starting today, November 27th through December 2nd 2019, followed by an exclusive online-only offer on Cyber Monday with select frames on sale for $60.00 CAD.

Founded in Bondi Beach, Australia, Bailey Nelson entered the Canadian market in 2017 and have been making strides ever since. With 15 brick and mortar locations throughout Canada and more on the way, the fashion forward eyewear retailer have found great success in the Canadian market.

“We’re really looking forward to Black Friday this year. With such steep discounts, it’s the perfect time to shop for a gift or stop in for an eye exam from one of our professional and friendly optometrists,” says Madison Norton, Director of Marketing at Bailey Nelson. “We wanted all our shoppers to be able to take advantage of our promotion - whether gift shopping, or looking for a prescription frame for themselves, there’s something for everyone.”

Bailey Nelson will feature select frames for as low as $80.00 CAD. Among the discounted frames are some of their most popular styles;



The Aston in Black. This 1950s inspired shape is a classic and fan favourite. With modern proportions, this style is universally flattering. MRSP - $145.00 CAD. Black Friday price - $80.00 CAD. The Barkley in Whiskey Champagne. An angular style inspired by the late 70’s/early 80’s. MSRP - $145.00 CAD. Black Friday price - $80.00 CAD. The Harley in Gold. The titanium based frame combines style and superior quality. MSRP - $245.00 CAD. Black Friday price - $80.00 CAD.

Shoppers can find additional styles on sale during the week long promotion, ranging in discounts from 50-60% off. The Cyber Monday promotions will begin on December 2nd.

For more information on Bailey Nelson and to shop their Black Friday sale, visit www.baileynelson.com or any of their 15 locations across Canada.



-30-



About Bailey Nelson:

Bailey Nelson is an Australian eyewear company with over 65 stores across 4 countries. Founded in 2012, Founders Nick Perry & Peter Winkle are on a mission to make eyecare a simpler, more fun experience for everyone. Designed in Sydney, only the highest quality materials are used to make their products. Bailey Nelson carries hundreds of optical and sunglass styles and offers on-site services like professional eye exams and eye-health checkups with their staff of friendly optometrists. Bailey Nelson is rapidly growing across Canada with 15 stores open across the country and more on the way. Beautiful handcrafted eyeglasses and sunglasses are available at flat rates starting at $145. To learn more about Bailey Nelson, visit: www.baileynelson.com



Media Contact: Jessica Van Wageningen Talk Shop Media 604.202.6187



